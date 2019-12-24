Christian Post Journalist Resigns Over Planned Editorial Praising Trump

“The facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents,” Galli wrote. “That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.”

Galli defended his editorial on Sunday following a wave of backlash and praise for the piece. The publication also gained thousands of new subscribers following the editorial.