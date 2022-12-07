Christian Walker, Herschel Walker’s son, delivered a bone-crunching hit on his father’s football-to-politics career Tuesday after the elder Walker lost his Georgia Senate runoff to incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

The young Walker, who emerged as one of his father’s fiercest critics during the race, castigated both his absent dad and Republicans on Twitter.

The young Walker called him out for all of it.

“Don’t beat women, hold guns to people’s heads, fund abortions then pretend you’re pro-life, stalk cheerleaders, leave your multiple minor children alone to chase more fame, lie, lie, lie, say stupid crap, and make a fool of your family,” he wrote. “And then maybe you can win a Senate seat.”

Christian Walker, a conservative, blasted Republicans for choosing his father to vie for high office.

“We say we don’t play ‘identity politics’ and then you ran this man mainly because he was the same skin color as his opponent with no background other than football,” the son wrote. “A boring old Republican could have won.”

Herschel Walker and Christian Walker Getty/Twitter

Christian Walker raised many of the same issues in October: