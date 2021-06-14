Christiane Amanpour Reveals She Has Ovarian Cancer, Is Undergoing Chemotherapy

Christiane Amanpour, CNN’s chief international anchor, revealed on Monday that she’s been battling ovarian cancer.

The British-Iranian journalist tweeted a broadcast segment of herself sharing the news and saying the last four weeks have been a “bit of a rollercoaster” for her.

“During that time, like millions of women around the world, I’ve been diagnosed with ovarian cancer. I’ve had successful major surgery to remove it and I’m now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long-term prognosis,” she said in the clip.

The 63-year-old added that she’s “confident” and “fortunate enough to have health insurance through work and incredible doctors who are treating me.”

Some personal news from me: pic.twitter.com/D5noRnfXfA — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) June 14, 2021

Amanpour implored women to educate themselves on ovarian cancer and “to get all the regular screenings and scans that you can.”

She also encouraged them to “always listen to your bodies and, of course, to ensure that your legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished.”

Worldwide, ovarian cancer is the 18th-most common cancer overall, and the eighth-most common cancer for women. The World Cancer Research Fund reported nearly 300,000 new cases in 2018.

The American Cancer Society estimates that a “woman’s risk of getting ovarian cancer during her lifetime is about 1 in 78” and “her lifetime chance of dying from ovarian cancer is about 1 in 108.”

The group added that about half of women who are “diagnosed with ovarian cancer are 63 years or older.”