U.S. Judge Dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Lawsuit In Vegas

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the UEFA Nations league match between Portugal v Czech Republic at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on June 9, 2022. David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada woman has lost her bid in a U.S. court to force international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo to pay millions of dollars more than the $375,000 in hush money she received after she claimed he raped her in Las Vegas in 2009.

A judge in Las Vegas kicked the case out of court late Friday to punish the woman’s attorney for bad-faith conduct and the use of stolen confidential documents.

Attorneys for both sides didn’t immediately respond Saturday to messages.