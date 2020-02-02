Taylor Hill via Getty Images Jack Brinkley-Cook, Alexa Ray Joel, Christie Brinkley and Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook celebrate the opening night of Alexa's residency at New York's Cafe Carlyle on Sept. 25, 2018.

Christie Brinkley knows the joys and challenges of raising children.

The model has three offspring ― Alexa with singer-songwriter Billy Joel, and Sailor and Jack with architect Peter Cook. Over the years, she’s opened up about raising kids in the spotlight, tough love, parenting lessons and more.

In honor of her birthday, here are eight quotes about motherhood from Brinkley.

On Her Biggest Lesson For Her Kids

“I taught my kids, wherever you are, there’s something to be grateful for. Gratitude is the key to a happy life.”

On Learning From Her Children

“You learn so much from each child, just getting an opportunity to see the world through their eyes. I have three real individuals. They all find magic in different places, and I feel so fortunate to be able to experience that.”

On Raising Kids In The Spotlight

“If I could urge one thing for the media: Lay off the kids. It’s like, we’re celebrities, we’re fair game, say what you want. But lay off the kids. Let them have their moment to grow up and become who they’re going to be.”

On Tough Love

“Your job as a parent is to listen. And to dole out as much love as you can. That includes tough love. I told Alexa, ‘You got yourself worked into such a tizzy. You need to examine that, you need to seek professional advice.’”

On Her Own Mom

“Everything I do right as a mom, I learned from my mom.”

On Mother’s Day

“Alexa is always open and mushy. But Sailor is kind of a badass with a softie heart, so she’s most likely to surprise me with a sweet letter. With all of them, Jack too, there’s always a point where I can’t read it out loud because I burst into tears.”

On Watching Her Kids Forge Their Careers

“I’m so proud when I get nice feedback about them from others in the industry.”

On Her Parenting Approach