Christie Brinkley Quits ‘DWTS' After Injury, But Her Replacement Looks Just Like Her

We can’t help but feel like Jerry Gergich is somehow responsible for this.

On Monday, ABC announced that Christie Brinkley is dropping out of this season of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” before it even begins due to a “freak accident” that left her with a broken arm.

Sailor Brinkley Cook, 21, the 65-year-old supermodel’s daughter, will replace her mom in the competition.

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Sailor Brinkley Cook, left, and Christie Brinkley in 2018.

“Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ this season,” Brinkley said in a statement to “Good Morning America,” joking about her injury. “Sailor joined the cast when I got mine … ouch somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh!”

“GMA” also posted a video that includes a shot of the accident that led to Christie Brinkley’s injury. In the brief clip, it appears that the woman who played Gayle Gergich, the way-too-attractive wife of accident-prone Jerry/Gary/Larry/Terry on “Parks and Recreation,” tripped over her partner’s foot during rehearsals.

EXCLUSIVE ballroom bombshell! @SeaBrinkley is out of @DancingABC before the season begins. She tells @Ginger_Zee about her injury and the moment she called her daughter Sailor to ask her to step in for mom coming up on @GMA! #DWTS https://t.co/vCu1GI9DWR pic.twitter.com/SBDoWy84Aq — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 16, 2019

BBC Studios and ABC told People in a statement that Christie “suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm.” They also wished her “a full and speedy recovery” and that they hope to see Brinkley supporting her youngest daughter — who, like her mother, has graced the pages of Sports Illustrated — in the studio audience during the popular dance competition show.

Justin Stephens via Getty Images Christie Brinkley’s promo photo for “Dancing With the Stars.”

Brinkley’s brisk time of the show hasn’t gone without its drama, however.

Wendy Williams stirred the pot on Monday’s Season 11 premiere of her talk show. “Well, that looked fake as hell,” Williams, 55, said of “GMA’s” footage of Brinkley’s fall, according to MSN.

“Let me tell you what I see. I don’t see a wrist and a shoulder being fractured. But that was real cute,” Williams continued. “Here’s my thought: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ called Christie Brinkley … and she said yes. After she got off the phone, that’s when she plotted her schedule. … In my opinion, I think what Christie did was she signed up for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ knowing that she’d put her daughter Sailor in there.”

Don Arnold via Getty Images Sailor Brinkley Cook in April.

In a statement to People, Christie Brinkley denied Williams’ theory, saying she was “shocked” by her comments and found them “weird.”

“I have to give her a call,” she added. “I’m really stunned.”

As for Brinkley Cook, she told “GMA” her mom “loved” being on the show, and “getting hurt was her worst nightmare.”

“I just want to make her happy and make her proud,” she added.

HuffPost reached out to Jerry Gergich to ask him what he thinks of Williams’ remarks, but all we got in response was: