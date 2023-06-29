Christie Brinkley just told off trolls trying to make fun of her latest Instagram selfie.

The supermodel, 69, was surprised when she received multiple mean-spirited comments about her age after posting a pouty close-up from a recent visit to New York City.

Brinkley was glowing in the post, which also included two photos of the New York City skyline and was initially captioned, “Downtown Girl.”

After seeing the chaos in her comments, she decided to edit her post to address the bullies.

“Update: Whoa Nelly!” the Sports Illustrated cover girl wrote. “The Wrinkle Brigade is out in full force in the comment thread!”

Instead of getting angry, Brinkley dismissed the nastiness as insecurity.

“They are the people that scan celebrities pages, hoping to find some cellulite, wrinkles, or anything that they can point to to critique,” she explained. “It must be some form of compensation for some thing they are lacking.”

While many comments were unkind about her age, the mother of three made sure to thank those who shared positivity in their messages.

“But when those people appear, there are others who pop up with messages so kind and valuable,” she remarked.

“Those are the comments that restore my faith and make my heart sing!” the fashionista-turned-entrepreneur went on. “Thank you sweet souls.”

Brinkley wrapped up her post by addressing one of the stranger comments, which came from someone concerned about her “chest hair.”

She laughed it off, telling followers, “PS I don’t have hair on my chest obviously (I thought!) I phone has a tendency to create weird things in the shadow. But so what if I did? Have a great day My Friends !”

Christie Brinkley attends the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Dec. 3, 2019. Evan Agostini via Associated Press

Not wanting to dwell on the negative, the celebrity boosted some of the more uplifting comments with personal replies.

One user celebrated Brinkley’s attitude, writing, “One of the reasons Christie has been & always will be one of the world’s most iconic beauties is bc she leads with kindness.”

The veteran star responded, saying, “I absolutely love what you just wrote that is a recipe for aging gracefully and for finding true happiness too! And it’s written in the most charming way!”

Brinkley opened up about her aging philosophy in a conversation with People in January, where she explained, “It all has to do with your spirit and the energy that you deliver and bring into the room with you. That’s what is going to define you.”

“Forget anti-aging this and all of that. It’s really about gratitude,” she went on. “When you find something to be grateful about in whatever situation you’re in, and wherever you may find yourself, that translates to happiness, and happiness and good energy that you can share with other people.”