What's Hot

Body Of Missing Florida Toddler Found In Alligator's Jaws After Search

Stormy Daniels Postpones Interview Amid ‘Security Issues,' Says Piers Morgan

My Dying Mom Chose To End Her Life With Dignity. Then Her Choice Was Stolen From Her.

Chocolate Factory Worker Survived Deadly Explosion After Falling Into Chocolate Vat

Former US Intel Director's Daughter Gets 35 Years For Murder

Ron DeSantis Vows To Violate U.S. Constitution To Protect Accused Criminal Trump

While Leaving Hospital, Pope Francis Has Emotional Exchange With Newly-Bereaved Parents

Far-Right Influencer Convicted In 2016 Voter Suppression Scheme

Tornadoes Claim At Least 11 Lives Across Midwest And South

Trump Faces At Least 1 Felony Charge In Manhattan Case: Report

This Under-The-Radar Wisconsin Race Has Big Implications For The State’s Future

Drew Barrymore Falls To The Floor Over John Legend's Quirky 'All Of Me' Remix

EntertainmentLGBTQChristina Aguilera GLAAD

Christina Aguilera Thanks Her LGBTQ Friends For This 'Dirrty' Skill ― And More

"So much of who I am and what I do is because of each of you," the pop star said as she accepted GLAAD's 2023 Advocate for Change Award.
Curtis M. Wong

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Christina Aguilera wouldn’t be quite so “dirrty” without the LGBTQ+ community’s words of wisdom.

The pop star took the stage Thursday night at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, where she received the Advocate for Change Award. Presented to singer Madonna and former President Bill Clinton in previous years, the award recognizes a public figure who has “changed the game for LGBTQ people around the world” through their work.

After noting that “most of my lifelong best friends identify as LGBTQ,” Aguilera winked at the lyrics of her 2002 hit, “Dirrty,” while thanking members of the queer community for their resilience and influence.

“So much of who I am and what I do is because of each of you, and the shared experience of having to fight for equality and freedom in some capacity,” she said. “Side by side, we’ve learned and taught each other everything about life, from business to relationships to music, family, partying ― I don’t know who does it better ― and, of course, how to give a good blowjob.”

Watch Aguilera’s 2023 GLAAD Media Awards speech here:

As the crowd erupted in laughter and cheers, she quipped, “I’m just saying, we know how to get dirty.”

After her sassy jokes, Aguilera’s speech then took a more serious turn. The five-time Grammy winner alluded to her childhood experience with domestic violence as a contributing factor to her continued LGBTQ+ allyship.

“When you’ve been a victim of violence, abuse or trauma, it’s incredibly hard and scary to find your voice and fight back,” she said. “Having grown up in a home with domestic violence, it was seeing my mom in a powerless position that first ignited the fire in me to speak up for all of the people whose voices don’t get heard. And it is not easy.”

Aguilera was presented with her award by Michael Anderson, a survivor of last year’s mass shooting at Colorado’s Club Q nightclub. About a month after the attack, the bartender called Aguilera “my personal icon” and quoted her 2002 smash “Beautiful” in an emotional testimony before Congress.

Michael Anderson, left, and Christina Aguilera.
Michael Anderson, left, and Christina Aguilera.
Michael Kovac via Getty Images

Praising Anderson as the night’s “true hero,” Aguilera said in her speech, “We all need to raise our voices if we want to live in a world that’s free of discrimination, hate and violence.”

Thursday’s ceremony was hosted by actor-comedian Margaret Cho and also featured appearances by Jennifer Coolidge, Ricky Martin and Bad Bunny, who received GLAAD’s Vanguard Award for his LGBTQ+ allyship.

Hulu is set to air a recording of the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards on April 12.

Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Go To Homepage
Curtis M. Wong - Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community