Christina Aguilera tweeted a lengthy message of support for Britney Spears, wishing her former “Mickey Mouse Club” co-star love in light of the allegations she made in court last week about the conservatorship that has ruled her life since 2008.

Spears claimed her father Jamie Spears’ control over her life was “doing me way more harm than good,” alleging she was prescribed lithium against her will and couldn’t have a birth control device removed.

“It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” Aguilera wrote late Monday alongside a throwback photograph of herself and Spears as children. The two former child stars were frequently pitted against each other during the early 2000s.

Kevin Kane via Getty Images Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, pictured here at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards, were frequently pitted against each other in the early days of their careers.

“To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable,” Aguilera continued. “The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”

Aguilera, the latest in a line of celebrities to publicly express support for Spears, acknowledged that she was “not behind the closed doors of this very layered & personal yet public conversation” and that “all I can do is share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media.”

But she said the “conviction and desperation” of Spears’ plea for freedom “leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control.”

“To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life,” she concluded. “My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.”

Read Aguilera’s thread here:

These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through.



It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. pic.twitter.com/NRhNwcJaD3 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those “close” to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

While I am not behind the closed doors of this very layered & personal yet public conversation – all I can do is share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life.



My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world. 🤍 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021