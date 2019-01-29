Christina Aguilera Announces Las Vegas Residency Plans

Christina Aguilera is Sin City-bound.

The five-time Grammy winner appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday to announce a forthcoming Las Vegas residency. Titled “Christina Aguilera: The Xperience,” the show is slated to open at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino May 31.

Currently scheduled for 16 performances, “Christina Aguilera: The Xperience” comes on the heels of the pop diva’s first tour in 10 years, which hit New York, Los Angeles and other cities last fall.

“I love my kids, I believe in routines and things like that, and if they’re happy, I’m happy,” Aguilera said. “But I had to get back to my heart and my soul and my fans and what I love to do best.”

The success of that tour, she added, “got my feet wet” for the residency, adding that the show had been in the planning stages “for quite a few years now.”

“I’ve been actually accumulating, for years, these amazing ideas,” she said. “I’ve been culminating this for a long time.”

Aguilera opened up about the show in greater detail in a press release sent to HuffPost, promising fans a “mind-blowing theatrical experience” and her “most ambitious show yet.”

“For years I have been collecting ideas and concepts that have yet to be implemented on my stages, and Las Vegas is the perfect opportunity for me to collectively showcase my artistry,” she said.

Aguilera’s residency follows that of her former rival, Britney Spears, who wrapped her four-year “Britney: Piece of Me” gig in 2017. Plans for a second residency, “Britney: Domination,” have been put on hold as Spears tends to her father, Jamie, who was hospitalized last year.

Other divas, including Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani and Céline Dion, are also among the stars opting for Vegas residencies as opposed to global tours.