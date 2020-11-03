Christina Aguilera is using couture to encourage people to get to the polls.

The “Dirrty” singer posted an altered photo of herself Tuesday wearing a poufy pink Viktor & Rolf concoction emblazoned with the phrase, “F* This I’m Going To Vote.”

The picture is an old one of the former “Voice” judge, who wore the tulle trench dress at Viktor & Rolf’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 collection presentation during Paris Fashion Week in July 2019.

The real dress says “F* This I’m Going To Paris,” though the singer updated the message for Election Day, which she confirmed in her Instagram comments.

Getty Images Aguilera's digitally altered gown on the left, and the original gown on the right.

In the caption of her social media post ― which also included important voter rights information ― Aguilera encouraged her followers to use their voice now and shared her personal reasons for voting during this “crucial time.”

“I think about my children and the world I want to see them grow up in. A world filled with love, tolerance, acceptance, and respect,” the 39-year-old said. “This year has shattered my heart in so many ways. I’ve been horrified by the behavior we’ve been seeing — behavior that I wouldn’t even expect from my 6 year old.”

Aguilera added that she is “still hopeful that we can unite and push for positive and peaceful change FOR HUMANITY.”

“Let’s create a better & more united future for us all!” the “Mickey Mouse Club” alum said. “You can’t rely on someone else to do it. You have the power. You can make the change.”

Aguilera’s digitally altered “vote” dress joins the ranks of the “vote” accessories Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have worn in recent months.

Biden, the wife of Democratic nominee Joe Biden, rocked black Stuart Weitzman boots adorned with the word “VOTE” in silver while voting early in Delaware’s state primary election on Sept. 14.

Though the boots retail for a pricey $695, 100% of net profits go to the nonprofit I Am a Voter.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Jill Biden wears boots bearing the word "Vote" on them as she and her husband, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, vote early in Delaware's state primary election on Sept. 14.

Obama, on the other hand, created a stir when she wore a ByChari necklace that spelled out “Vote” during a virtual appearance at the Democratic National Convention in August.

The necklace, which starts at $295, quickly became the top trending search on U.S. Google during the last hour of the DNC.

Handout via Getty Images Former first lady Michelle Obama addresses the virtual DNC on Aug. 17.

We want to know what you’re seeing on the ground on Election Day. If there’s anything you think we should know about going on at polling places or anything else, email us at scoops@huffpost.com.

Calling all HuffPost superfans! Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter Join HuffPost