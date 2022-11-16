Christina Applegate’s Manicure At Walk Of Fame Ceremony Was A Sly ‘F’ You To MS

Christina Applegate attends her Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony on Monday. Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

Christina Applegate is proving that she’s tough as nails.

The “Dead to Me” star made her first public appearance since announcing that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony Monday.

The “Married… With Children” alum rocked all black for the occasion and accessorized her look with a bedazzled walking stick and a manicure brimming with context.

Atop Applegate’s dark polish were the letters: “F-U-M-S.”

Applegate shows off her fucking amazing manicure. Mario Anzuoni via Reuters

Although Reuter’s snapped some very clear photos of Applegate’s subtle shade to her condition, manicurist Vanessa Sanchez — who painted the letters on Applegate’s fingers — also shared photos of her work on Instagram.

Sanchez told Page 6 in a statement that the message was 100% Applegate’s idea and that she wanted to make a “literal statement with her nails.”

Another shot of Applegate’s nails. Mario Anzuoni via Reuters

Applegate revealed in August 2021 that she had been diagnosed with MS.

“It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition,” she wrote at the time. “It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.”

Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

The Emmy winner has retained her cheeky sense of humor while living with the condition.

In October, while trying to figure out which cane she would use for her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, she shared a photo of all her options.

“Walking sticks are now part of my new normal,” she captioned the photo. “Stay tuned to see which ones make the cut.”