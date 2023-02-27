Christina Applegate Says 'F' You To MS With Fiery Message At SAG Awards

Christina Applegate had a message for multiple sclerosis on Sunday: “FU.”

The “Dead To Me” star ruled the SAG Awards red carpet on Sunday night in an elegant, custom-made silk velvet tuxedo gown, designed by Christian Siriano.

Applegate also carried a custom black walking stick that Neo Walk creator Lyndsay Watterson said was “adorned with the unsubtle message of #FUMS 💥💥💪🏼.”

“We are so proud to work with this gorgeous lady. Proud to call her my friend,” Watterson, who designs her company’s canes, wrote on Neo Walk’s Instagram on Monday alongside a photo of Applegate and her daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, who also was dressed in a custom Siriano look.

“We will be working closely with Christina to support MS charities, keep watching for what we do next,” Watterson added. “Remember #FUMS.”

Christina Applegate and Sadie Grace LeNoble at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

Applegate has spoken about her love of Neo Walk’s sticks before, showing off the brand’s products ahead of her Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony in November 2022. Her Twitter bio reads: “Lady with a cool cane…”

“I have a very important ceremony coming up. This will be my first time out since diagnosed with MS,” Applegate wrote on Twitter at the time.

“Walking sticks are now part of my new normal. Thank you @neowalksticks for these beauties,” Applegate added. “Stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff.”

I have a very important ceremony coming up. This will be my first time out since diagnosed with MS. Walking sticks are now part of my new normal. Thank you @neowalksticks for these beauties. Stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff. pic.twitter.com/O543p1G4vS — christina applegate (@1capplegate) October 27, 2022

While at the time Applegate said she was using walking sticks that had “FU MS” stickers, she wasn’t sure it “was appropriate” for fancy events.

She ended up changing her tune, and showed off a manicure with her nails spelling out “FUMS” for the ceremony, which marked the actor’s first public appearance since announcing her diagnosis in 2021.

Applegate shows off her manicure. MARIO ANZUONI VIA REUTERS

Applegate first opened up about her multiple sclerosis publicly in August 2021.

She recently told the Los Angeles Times that this year’s SAG Awards would be a “big deal” for her, as she was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her work on Netflix’s hit show, “Dead to Me.”

The “Anchorman” actor said that the ceremony could mark her “last awards show as an actor.”

“Right now, I couldn’t imagine getting up at 5 a.m. and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set; I don’t have that in me at this moment,” she said.