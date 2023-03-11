What's Hot

Traute Lafrenz, Last Survivor Of Anti-Nazi Resistance Group, Dead At 103

Jamie Lee Curtis Has A Controversial Concert Idea, And People Love It

9th Grade Girl Sues SC High School Over Pledge Of Allegiance Confrontation

Judge Denies Trump’s Attempt To Block ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape From Defamation Trial

Democrats Seek To Expand Access To Home And Community Services For Disabled People

DeSantis Visits Iowa As Interest In Likely Trump Rival Rises

Kyrsten Sinema Hates Being Labeled So Much She Could Actually Join No Labels

Glenn Beck Wins Collection Of Roe v. Wade Artifacts At Auction

Emily Ratajkowski On Why She 'Didn't Have The Courage' To End Her Marriage Sooner

22 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Deny Racist Motives In Appeals

Tennessee Republican 'Really Sorry' For Instagram Comments On Racy Photos

EntertainmentCelebritiesengagementsChristina Hendricks

Christina Hendricks Announces She's Engaged

"We proposed to each other and we said yes!!!" wrote the "Mad Men" star.
Hilary Hanson

Assignment editor, HuffPost

Christina Hendricks shared some big news Friday: She’s engaged!

The “Good Girls” star’s fiance is George Bianchini, a camera operator on the series who was first seen together with Hendricks in November 2021.

“We proposed to each other and we said yes!!!” Hendricks wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Bianchini. “I will love and care for him forever.”

George Bianchini and Christina Hendricks attend a celebration following the British Academy Film Awards on Feb. 19 in London.
George Bianchini and Christina Hendricks attend a celebration following the British Academy Film Awards on Feb. 19 in London.
Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

She was previously married to actor Geoffrey Arend. The two divorced in 2019 after more than 10 years of marriage. Hendricks issued a statement at the time saying that she and Arend would “always be grateful for the love we’ve shared and always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs.”

Hendricks, best known for her role as the iconic Joan Holloway in AMC’s “Mad Men,” is not the only series alum to get engaged recently. Last month, news broke that Jon Hamm, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of Don Draper, was reportedly engaged to Anna Osceola, who appeared in the show’s finale as a receptionist who flirted with the troubled ad exec.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Hilary Hanson - Assignment editor, HuffPost

Assignment editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community