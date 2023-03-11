Christina Hendricks Announces She's Engaged

Christina Hendricks shared some big news Friday: She’s engaged!

The “Good Girls” star’s fiance is George Bianchini, a camera operator on the series who was first seen together with Hendricks in November 2021.

“We proposed to each other and we said yes!!!” Hendricks wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Bianchini. “I will love and care for him forever.”

Advertisement

George Bianchini and Christina Hendricks attend a celebration following the British Academy Film Awards on Feb. 19 in London. Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

She was previously married to actor Geoffrey Arend. The two divorced in 2019 after more than 10 years of marriage. Hendricks issued a statement at the time saying that she and Arend would “always be grateful for the love we’ve shared and always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs.”