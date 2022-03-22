Christina Ricci Returning to 'Addams Family' Franchise In Netflix's 'Wednesday'

Christina Ricci is returning the "Addams Family" universe. David Livingston via Getty Images

Snaps all around: Christina Ricci is creepy crawling her way back to the “Addams Family” franchise nearly three decades since her iconic turn as Wednesday Addams.

Ricci, who portrayed the death-obsessed teen to much acclaim in 1991’s “The Addams Family” and its sequel “Addams Family Values,” has boarded Netflix’s upcoming live action series “Wednesday” about the character’s high school years.

Details about Ricci’s role are being kept under wraps, but, according to Deadline, the actor will portray an entirely new character, while Jenna Ortega (“Scream,” “The Fallout”) will take on the titular role.

Yes, it’s true — the magnificent Christina Ricci is joining the cast of the new Wednesday Addams series as an exciting new character *snap snap* — Netflix (@netflix) March 21, 2022

The eight-episode series, which hails from director Tim Burton, is described as a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery” with a coming-of-age bent that will uncover new layers of the slightly sociopathic Addams offspring.

“Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore, per the official summary.

While the series will focus on Wednesday, it will still be a family affair with Catherine Zeta-Jones also appearing as the pastel-averse matriarch Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán portraying her husband, Gomez Addams. Newcomers Isaac Ordonez, Victor Dorobantu and George Burcea will play Pugsley Addams, Thing and Lurch, respectively.

As for who else might cross paths with Wednesday in the series, “Game of Thrones” alum Gwendoline Christie will play Nevermore Academy principal Larissa Weems, who has a long-standing rivalry with Morticia. Thora Birch was also attached to star as Wednesday’s dorm mother at Nevermore Academy, but departed production after filming the bulk of her storyline in December 2021 due to personal reasons.

Al Gough and Miles Millar (“Smallville,” “Into the Badlands,” “The Shannara Chronicles”) will serve as executive producers, showrunners and writers for “Wednesday,” which is set to debut on the streaming service sometime in 2022.

Ricci’s casting arrives amid a career resurgence for the actor, who currently stars as Misty Quigley in the buzzy show “Yellowjackets,” which Showtime has renewed for a second season.

She also recently appeared on the big screen in “The Matrix Resurrections.”