Actor Christina Ricci wrote Saturday that so-called “awesome guys” can be predators and that “to discredit the abused is a crime.”

Last week, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years for raping two women.

“So sometimes people we have loved and admired do horrible things,” Ricci wrote on her Instagram story in what some see as a response to Kutcher and Kunis’ actions. “They might not do these things to us and we only know who they were to us but that doesn’t mean they didn’t do the horrible things and to discredit the abused is a crime.”

“People we know as ‘awesome guys’ can be predators and abusers,” she added. “It’s tough to accept but we have to. If we say we support victims — women, children, men, boys — then we must be able to take this stance.”

“Unfortunately, I’ve known lots of ‘awesome guys’ who were lovely to me who have been proven to be abusers privately,” she wrote. “Believe victims.”

Christina Ricci in response to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s decision to write letters on behalf of Danny Masterson. pic.twitter.com/IBd68JVAA3 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 10, 2023

