Christina Ricci Reveals Movie She Was 'Terrible' In And It'll Break Your Heart

Christina Ricci said she didn’t have a ghost of a chance to perform well in “Casper,” recalling that she was distracted and failed to muster enough effort. She starred in the 1995 movie featuring the “Casper the Friendly Ghost” comics character after establishing herself in two “Addams Family” movies.

“If you actually watch ‘Casper,’ I’m terrible in it,” Ricci said on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast posted Monday. “People get so upset when I say that. ... I’m like, ‘No, it’s a wonderful movie ‘cause It’s a childhood treasure for people. But I am terrible in it.’”

Ricci, who was 13 when she was cast, played a teen who forms a bond with the sweet apparition who haunts her family’s house in Maine.

But memories of her work haunt the actor.

“There was a lot going on in my life,” she said. “Everything was very difficult. I was always annoyed, and I just don’t think I tried very hard, to tell you the truth.”

After watching the movie with her 8-year-old son recently, she still couldn’t scare up any enthusiasm for her work.

“And I remember just thinking, ‘Wow. OK. That was not a believable line-reading at all. Just no commitment.’”

Ricci, now 42, stars in Showtime’s survivalist drama “Yellowjackets.”

She will soon be appearing in “Wednesday,” Tim Burton’s Netflix series focusing on the Wednesday Addams character she popularized. Wednesday will be played as a high schooler by Jenna Ortega. Ricci is playing an entirely different role.