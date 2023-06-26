Christine Dawood Recalls Final Moments Before Husband And Son Boarded Titan Sub

The mother and wife of Titan submersible victims Suleman and Shahzada Dawood has opened up about her loss in a new interview with the BBC.

Christine Dawood and her 17-year-old daughter Alina were on board the host ship in the North Atlantic as their two family members boarded OceanGate’s submersible to dive nearly 13,000 feet to view the sunken Titanic.

Advertisement

The submersible lost contact with the surface ship an hour and 45 minutes into the dive. Following a desperate, dayslong search, authorities determined the vessel had imploded, killing all five men on board.

Speaking to the BBC in her first interview, Christine Dawood recalled her final moments with her husband and son aboard the host vessel.

“We just talked and joked, actually, because Shahzada was so excited to go down. He was like a little child,” she said. “They were both so excited.”

(Her comments about her son contradict those from her sister-in-law Azmeh Dawood, who told NBC News last week that Suleman was terrified and “wasn’t very up for” the expedition.)

Advertisement

Christine Dawood also recounted how the hours and days unfolded after the submersible lost communications.

“I was sitting with people talking,” she recalled. “And then somebody came down and said, ‘We lost coms,’ and I think I didn’t comprehend at that moment what that meant.”

“It just went downhill from there,” she added.

Christine Dawood wanted to talk to the BBC and pay tribute to the son and husband she lost. #Titan



Longer interview running on @BBCWorld on-air and online



🎥 @robtaylortv @EloiseAlanna pic.twitter.com/q1LW946xpn — Nomia Iqbal (@NomiaIqbal) June 25, 2023

Throughout the first day, she said she was told the Titan would “come back up.”

As the time passed when the Titan should have resurfaced, she said, they held hope that the vessel’s pilot could drop weights or employ other measures to return.

“We were like, constantly looking at the surface,” she said. “And so there was that hope.”

Dawood said she lost hope “when we passed the 96-hour mark,” which meant the passengers would likely have exhausted the breathable oxygen supply on the Titan if they had been still alive.

Advertisement

Suleman Dawood had just completed his first year as a business student at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland. His friends and family members said he was passionate about solving Rubik’s cubes, science fiction and travel.

Shahzada Dawood was the vice chair of Engro, a Pakistani energy investment company. He lived in the U.K. with his wife and daughter Alina.

Shahzada and Suleman Dawood both loved science fiction and travel, according to loved ones. ENGRO CORPORATION LIMITED via Reuters

Christine Dawood said her son could solve a Rubik’s cube in a matter of seconds and had taken one with him on the dive so he could solve it thousands of feet underwater at the Titanic site.

She said she and Alina have decided to learn how to solve a Rubik’s cube in memory of Suleman.

“That’s going to be a challenge for us because we are really bad at it,” she told BBC. “We promised ourselves we’re gonna learn it for Suleman.”

Advertisement

The other passengers on board the Titan were OceanGate founder and CEO Stockton Rush, wealthy British businessperson Hamish Harding and French deep sea explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet.