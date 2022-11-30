Christine McVie Of Fleetwood Mac Dies At 79

Christine McVie was "one-of-a-kind," Fleetwood Mac said in a statement. Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

Christine McVie of the legendary rock band Fleetwood Mac has died. She was 79.

Her family announced the news on her official Facebook page, saying she died in the hospital on Wednesday morning.

″[W]e would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally,” the family said in a statement.

Advertisement

Fleetwood Mac also posted to McVie’s Facebook page, saying she was “one-of-a-kind, special, and talented beyond measure.”