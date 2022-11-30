Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood Pay Tribute To Former Bandmate Christine McVie

Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie and Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac. Christine McVie died Wednesday at age 79. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

The keyboardist and composer died in a hospital after a short illness, and the announcement of her death inspired Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood to post tributes to McVie, who wrote some of the band’s biggest hits, including “Don’t Stop,” “You Make Loving Fun” and “Little Lies.”

In a tweet, Nicks honored her bandmate ― whom she described as her “best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975” ― by posting the lyrics of “Hallelujah,” a song by Haim that is about mourning a “best friend” who has “been with me all along,” according to People.

The singer also included a handwritten note in which she explained that she didn’t learn of McVie’s still-undisclosed illness until Saturday and had hoped to fly to London to see her:

“I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London — but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day.”

Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood also honored McVie with an Instagram post, writing that he would “miss everything about” the beloved musician he called his “dear sweet friend.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, McVie’s former bandmate guitarist Lindsey Buckingham hadn’t posted about her death. And her former husband, bassist John McVie, doesn’t appear to have a social media presence.

Other celebrities offered their own Twitter tributes.

I am so sad to hear of Christine McVie going on to heaven. The world feels weird without her here. What a legend and an icon and an amazing human being. RIP https://t.co/nr6nfZ8rTM — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) November 30, 2022

RIP Christine McVie. Thanks for the music ❤️ — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) November 30, 2022

Christine McVie had the most hits of anyone in Fleetwood Mac, yet was somehow the most underrated member. Never flashy, alway great. She was the glue that held all those crazy wonderful elements together. Her songs had a soulfulness unhampered by pretense. RIP. — Drive-By Truckers (@drivebytruckers) November 30, 2022

Oh no! 😞 Such a big part of my music world. Journey well…we have lost a beautiful writer and songbird. #ChristineMcVie https://t.co/EYpAncQSbG — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) November 30, 2022

Oh no. 💔 The voice of an angel. RIP #christinemcvie Forever loved. pic.twitter.com/mt4qWWkJ1Y — Belinda Carlisle (@belindacarlisle) November 30, 2022

RIP Christine McVie. Although you will be missed, your talent will always be recognized and your memory will live on in the music of Fleetwood Mac. — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) November 30, 2022

Just heard the terribly heartbreaking news that

Christine McVie has died. She wrote my favourite Fleetwood Mac songs and I also loved her solo work.

Enormous loss. RIP RS pic.twitter.com/I3XGWDHh2X — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) November 30, 2022

So so sad to hear about Christine McVie an artist I held dear and close to my heart. One of the greatest all time songwriters, singers, and band members, she radiated both purity and sass in equal measure, bringing light to the music of the 70s. RIP. - John pic.twitter.com/MkGqAD1wRV — Duran Duran (@duranduran) November 30, 2022

Peace and love, Christine McVie. ❤️🌹 pic.twitter.com/5xV833cZFW — Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) November 30, 2022

Farewell Christine McVie who was also Perfect. https://t.co/2cZR3y94UE — Mike Scott (@MickPuck) November 30, 2022

Gutted to learn about the passing of Christine McVie. Just gutted.

Songbird forever. 🩸 — Garbage (@garbage) November 30, 2022

