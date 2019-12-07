“I’d say, Mr. President, don’t mess with Nancy. Understand, she is a prayerful, strong woman and if you might be feeling nervous or a meltdown or insecure, you don’t need to do a self-diagnosis and project that onto somebody else.”

“Maybe it’s time to just come forward with that exculpatory information that she told you to bring before and continues to invite you to bring, so we can go about the business of having free and fair elections in this country and a good end to the current budget negotiations,” she continued. “And I would also say this ’never ever underestimate the moral strength and personal character and integrity of Nancy Pelosi.”