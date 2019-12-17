Nancy Pelosi's Daughter Hilariously Mocks Trump's Ranting Letter To Mom

One of Nancy Pelosi’s daughters had the perfect reaction to the angry letter that President Donald Trump sent to the House speaker on Tuesday.

In the six-page diatribe, Trump accused Pelosi of violating her oath of office by impeaching him and, in the process, “offending the Founding Fathers.”

The not-particularly-religious president also accused the Democratic speaker of being rude to churchgoing Americans.

“Even worse than offending the Founding Fathers, you are offending Americans of faith by continually saying ‘I pray for the President,’ when you know this statement is not true, unless it is meant in a negative sense,” Trump griped. “It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!”

As you might expect, the letter shocked many Twitter users, but the most appropriate reaction may have come from Christine Pelosi, the congresswoman’s daughter.

Whew this angry, nasty, lying screed by President Trump to Speaker Pelosi is really concerning. We’d better pray harder for his well-being. https://t.co/YBzaHz2CAY — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) December 17, 2019

Many Twitter users were feeling the younger Pelosi’s tweet.

