Former GOP Governor Warns Republicans About Trump: Speak Up Or You Are Complicit

Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, a Republican critic of President Donald Trump, urged members of her party to publicly speak out against him.
After Trump left the hospital and returned to the White House amid his ongoing battle with coronavirus, Whitman wrote on Twitter that those who don’t speak up are “complicit.” She specifically called out Republicans who are quoted anonymously criticizing the president:
Whitman, who also served as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under President George W. Bush, supported former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016. She crossed party lines again this year to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden, joining a number of prominent Republicans in speaking at the Democratic National Convention. Whitman is also chair of Republicans and Independents for Biden, one of a number of groups including The Lincoln Project and Republican Voters Against Trump, which has been working to build a cross-party coalition to help elect Biden.
