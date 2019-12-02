Parenting

50 Funny Tweets About Decorating For The Holidays

"Buying the love of my children one inflatable Christmas lawn decoration at a time."

Thanksgiving is over, and December has arrived, bringing Elf on the Shelf, gingerbread and peppermint everything, and all the Christmas decorations.

But decorating your home for the holiday season is no simple feat, especially when you have kids’ expectations to contend with. Here are 50 hilarious tweets about decorating for Christmas from parents (and a few non-parents) who’ve been there.

