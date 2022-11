A handheld milk frother

"This has revolutionized my coffee routine and allows me to make lattes like they do at Starbucks, at home. I have used it exclusively with plant-based milk (coconut, almond, etc.) and it perfectly froths nondairy milks. I can't tell you how much money I have saved not having to go to the coffee shop every time I want to have a delicious latte.I love that there's still foam even in the last sip. Also, you can use this for the fancy cold foam to have with iced coffee drinks. I love this device so much! I have recommended it to literally everyone I know and plan on purchasing another frother in the near future just so I can keep one at the office to make sure I never have to make coffee without it. I couldn't go back to just coffee and cream after having tried the perfect lattes made by this." — Lindsey Catherine