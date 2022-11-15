shoppingChristmasGift Guidesholiday shoppinggift ideas

47 Gifts For Dads Who Never Have A Christmas Wish List

Tons of amazing finds like a "Sopranos" cookbook, a hamburger press, a luxurious heated razor and more.
Allison Faccenda
An <a href="https://www.amazon.com/SipCaddy-Shower-Portable-Cupholder-Suction/dp/B00MIINXB0?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=636f71ace4b09d758bd7c352%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="in-shower beverage caddy," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="636f71ace4b09d758bd7c352" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/SipCaddy-Shower-Portable-Cupholder-Suction/dp/B00MIINXB0?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=636f71ace4b09d758bd7c352%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">in-shower beverage caddy,</a><a href="https://www.amazon.com/TRUFF-Truffle-Gourmet-Coriander-Experience/dp/B07XV8LVQK?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=636f71ace4b09d758bd7c352%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Truff gourmet hot sauce" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="636f71ace4b09d758bd7c352" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/TRUFF-Truffle-Gourmet-Coriander-Experience/dp/B07XV8LVQK?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=636f71ace4b09d758bd7c352%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Truff gourmet hot sauce</a>, a<a href="https://www.amazon.com/YETI-Tundra-35-Cooler/dp/B0767MLGR1?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=636f71ace4b09d758bd7c352%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" Yeti tundra cooler" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="636f71ace4b09d758bd7c352" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/YETI-Tundra-35-Cooler/dp/B0767MLGR1?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=636f71ace4b09d758bd7c352%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> Yeti tundra cooler</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Lands-End-Bedford-Quarter-Sweater/dp/B08666WHLV?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=636f71ace4b09d758bd7c352%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="quarter zip pullove" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="636f71ace4b09d758bd7c352" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Lands-End-Bedford-Quarter-Sweater/dp/B08666WHLV?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=636f71ace4b09d758bd7c352%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">quarter zip pullove</a>r by Land's End.
Amazon
An in-shower beverage caddy,Truff gourmet hot sauce, a Yeti tundra cooler and a quarter zip pullover by Land's End.

Popular items from this list include:

• A hamburger press by Cuisinart that cooks meat to perfection and can even help create stuffed patties.

• A set of affordable wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are sweat-proof, waterproof and the recipients of over 217,00 five-star Amazon ratings.

• A heated razor set that features a magnetic charging dock, two replacement cartridges and a razor with adjustable temperature settings.

Shipping times are tricky and can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. Shop early and be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for the 25th.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
amazon.com
A shower cup holder
Multiple reviewers say they use this cup holder for everything from shampoo bottles to bodywash.

Promising review: "My wife got me this as a Christmas present and I must admit I rolled my eyes when I opened the box. 'That'll never work,' I thought to myself. We stuck it on the shower wall that day and have had no issues since. It's still sticking some 60 days later and shows no signs of slipping. It holds beer cans and plastic pint glasses like a boss, and for those days when I'm feeling super bourgeois and make a cocktail but dump it in a Tervis tumbler — it fits too! Shower beers will never be the same again!" — Morgan
$13.95+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
A Serrano ham with holding stand and knife
Promising review: "This is my very first purchase of a jamon in the USA. I had no idea what to expect. I'm glad I took a chance. It's simply the way it should be. perfect! I will order over and over again and hope each one in the future will be as great as this one is. I have the feeling it will be eaten a lot faster than I expect. Thank you!" — Jeni
$199.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A set of 48 Miracle-Gro indoor plant food spikes
The spikes will feed each plant for up to two months.

Promising review: "I have several houseplants that had stopped flowering so I put a few of these spikes in the pot. There are directions on the back of the package for quantity and approximately a month after using these spikes, my peace lily had three flowers on it! My African violets plants all got several blooms on them! This worked wonders for my plants that don't flower also. I noticed that my ivy and cactus plants started growing faster and they became more green and healthy looking. I am very happy with this product and I will buy it again." — Elizabeth
$7.70 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A quarter-zip French ribbed sweater
Available in men's sizes S–4X, XXL–4XL big and tall, and 23 colors.

Promising review: "This was even better than expected. I always expect great products from Lands' End but this surpassed my expectations. It is always hard to find the right shade of red for my husband but this was perfect. I love the plaid on the inside of the collar. It looks great on my husband and I got such a great deal on this sweater!" — LauraBeth
$55.17 at Amazon
5
Our Place
An Our Place Always Pan
Available in 11 colors.

Promising review: "As someone who neither enjoys cooking nor is particularly good at it, the Always Pan has made being in the kitchen feel like less of a chore. Having one pan that can do everything means I don't have to second-guess every cooking decision I make. I can boil and prepare pasta in it. And I can roast Brussels sprouts. And I can make the perfect fried egg. And I can steam dumplings. The best part is that everything slides so seamlessly out of the pan and onto the plate, which also makes clean up super fast and easy. Both the amateur (read: reluctant) cook and the more seasoned chef will enjoy creating fan favorites and new recipes in the Always Pan!" – Taylor Steele, Buzzfeed
$95+ at Our Place
6
amazon.com
Two exfoliating foot masks
Promising review: "Holy moly does this work! I had really dry heels and was starting to get cracks in them. No amount of soaking and scrubbing with a pumice stone and moisturizing was doing the job to fix the small cracks. I soaked my feet for 15 minutes then I left these boots on for an hour and a half. Then, I rinsed my feet and put socks on to sleep. No joke, four days later my skin was starting to peel all on my toes and heels. It was gross but sooo satisfying. My feet are in much better condition now. I love these. I'll be doing the second pair that it comes with maybe a week from now to get my feet fully baby soft." — Del Toro Family
$15.95 at Amazon
7
amazon.com
A heated razor set
The magnetic charging dock wirelessly charges the razor for up to six shaves.

Promising review: "Really nice product. The heat feels very nice on your face. It actually works pretty well. Because of the heat it gives out, you get a really nice close and comfortable shave without any nicks. It is a bit expensive, but for my skin it has worked very well when using a good gel cream." — George Z
$149.97 at Amazon
8
Ghost Golf
A magnetic golf towel
Promising review: "I liked that it also came with a clip to attach to a pant loop. For any golfer with knee or hip problems who can't bend like they used to, this is the right towel for you. Have used a couple of rounds now and will continue to use in the future. Good product, worth the price." — James H.
$40 at Ghost Golf
9
Walmart
A Ninja grill air fryer
Promising review: "This is the best indoor grill I have ever had! It is so quick, smokeless, and food tastes like it was grilled on a regular grill. I am amazed by how easy it is to clean and how it fits in the sink and dishwasher without a problem. Finally, a grill I don't hate to clean! The air frying function is working very well also. So happy with my purchase! I use it on a daily." — Petya
$169 at Walmart
10
amazon.com
A hamburger press
This press is 3-in-1 which means it can make both stuffed and non-stuffed burgers as well as sliders.

Promising review: "This is really awesome. It's easy to wash. No more odd-shaped burgers that fall apart. I enjoyed my bacon and cheddar juicy lucy!" — Male, 50 Average Joe
$12.89 at Amazon
11
amazon.com
An electric wine opener
Several reviewers who experience arthritis and other pain issues with their hands revealed that this thing comes in extra handy.

Promising review: "This bottle opener is so convenient. It looks great, works awesome, and has a long battery life. Not much else to say. We love this bottle opener. We can also leave it off the charger for a while with no problem using it days later." — Kindle customer
$22.99 at Amazon
12
amazon.com
A handheld milk frother
Promising review: "This has revolutionized my coffee routine and allows me to make lattes like they do at Starbucks, at home. I have used it exclusively with plant-based milk (coconut, almond, etc.) and it perfectly froths nondairy milks. I can't tell you how much money I have saved not having to go to the coffee shop every time I want to have a delicious latte. It makes a beautiful, delicate foam that holds up for the whole cup of coffee. I love that there's still foam even in the last sip. Also, you can use this for the fancy cold foam to have with iced coffee drinks. I love this device so much! I have recommended it to literally everyone I know and plan on purchasing another frother in the near future just so I can keep one at the office to make sure I never have to make coffee without it. I couldn't go back to just coffee and cream after having tried the perfect lattes made by this." — Lindsey Catherine
$12.95 at Amazon
13
amazon.com
A color-changing toilet light
The light changes to 16 colors. Also, one parent noted that this light was a life (and toilet) saver for her young son who's still perfecting his aim.

Promising review: "I’m obsessed. I want to keep going to the bathroom just to look at the light. Very bright and great colors. Motion sensor works from a good distance too. Great product." — Amazon customer
$9.07 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A split bowl to avoid soggy cereal
Promising review: "My life can be divided into two parts: before and after the Obol. Before the Obol, my life was a cornucopia of misery and suffering. The inevitable sogginess of my breakfast cereal caused me to live in a miasma of despair. The eldritch ability of the milk to foul Cap'n Crunch or Raisin Bran seemed an impossible foe. With every snap crackle and pop, like drums in the deep, I knew the saturation was coming for my precious malted grains. How can one enjoy the morning repast free from the heinous congealing of granule and dairy? Tiny bowls were insufficient to slake my cereal fiending... Obol, you have lifted the veil from my eyes. You've opened a new world for me. Thank you, Obol creator. You know not the positive effect on my life." — ChrisW
$19.95 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A Star Wars lightsaber chopsticks set
The lights can be turned on or off with a button at the top. The chopsticks also come with new batteries and a stopper included. If the batteries go out, you can replace them with three LR41 camera batteries.

Promising review: "I gave these as Christmas presents and bought this set for myself. Seriously cool and amazing! Everyone was excited when they received them. They are extremely lightweight and easy to use. My friends are planning a Star Wars night at a local all-you-can-eat sushi place. Should be awesome!" — Johnny
$19.97 at Amazon
16
Amazon
Mike's Hot Honey — a delicious condiment that goes with everything
Promising review: "When I accidentally discovered Mike's Hot Honey, I thought it was going to be another one of those spur of the moment impulsive buys that would sit on the pantry shelf until it met its demise into the trash can... BUT... This one will clearly be a staple on most of my family's food. Even the kids loved it. I don't know who you are, Mike, but thank you for creating this wonder Hot Honey!" — Bijou's Collectibles
$13.50 at Amazon
17
Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed
A truffle-infused hot sauce
Promising review: "I've been doing much more cooking lately. There's one ingredient that makes even my most average home cooking taste amazing, and it's this Truff truffle-infused hot sauce. The white truffle infused hot sauce quite literally tastes like heaven, but IMO, the classic black truffle hot sauce is the most versatile and a staple in my kitchen. And while at first $20+ seemed like an absurd price to pay for hot sauce, this stuff is worth the price tag. I mean...truffles. And I've tried plenty of truffle-infused hot sauces, olive oils, and what-nots in the past, but they often taste overpowering or low-quality. But this hot sauce is the perfect balance of decadent truffle, heat, spice, and a tiny bit of sweetness. I slather it on pretty much everything savory from eggs and tacos to sandwiches and fried rice. Even if my cooking tastes mediocre at best, a drizzle of this makes it taste almost restaurant quality and so full of flavor." –– Hannah Loewentheil, Buzzfeed
$28.99 at Amazon
18
amazon.com
A dishwasher-safe cold brew maker
Promising review: "No more overpriced Starbucks! This thing brewed the smoothest drinking coffee I’ve ever made. I used whole bean Eight O’Clock with a coarse grind and let it sit in the fridge for around 18 hours." — Marc Piper
$27.99 at Amazon
19
amazon.com
An internet address and password logbook
Promising review: "When we have so many internet addresses and passwords to remember, it gets really hard — especially when you get older and have trouble remembering what silly password you gave something. And, we are supposed to change or update passwords from time to time, so this is a great tool to help us do that. It certainly makes more sense than scribbling on a random piece of paper on your desk and then misplacing it. The trick, however, is to not misplace the book!" — Carole P
$7.67 at Amazon
20
Amazon
The New York Times Best of the Week Series: Monday Crosswords book
The book has 50 puzzles and you can rest assured that they'll be able to use this book for a long time so they'll get your money's worth.

Promising review: "I love this thing! The print is nice and large and the spiral binding is super nice. The paper is still newspapery, which makes it feel like a newspaper crossword without having to lug around a newspaper. I use erasable pens and they erase great. The boxes are plenty big enough for the letters and the crosswords are all appropriately 'Monday' difficulty. It's a great thing to have! I can’t wait to finish it and move on to the New York TimesTuesday crossword puzzle book!" — Amazon customer
$11.49 at Amazon
21
Amazon
A ticket keepsake box
Promising review: "Making a movie theater-themed room and this works amazing in there! Can't wait to go to the actual theaters to fill it with tickets! Durable as can be. Has a hook on the back to hang it or a kick stand if you want to set it down. Great material." — ashley redding
$12.48+ at Amazon
22
Amazon
A puzzle plateau organizer
The plateau is designed to hold a puzzle with up to 1,000 pieces.

Promising review: "I purchased this item as a gift for my husband who loves working on a good puzzle. He absolutely adores this puzzle keeper. The pull-out drawers are perfect because he sorts pieces by color when he's working on a puzzle. He also loves how this makes a puzzle portable, at least from one room to another. Additionally, the small edge that sticks up on two of the four sides helps keep stray puzzle pieces from falling on the floor." — Mommycat3
$49.99 at Amazon
23
amazon.com
A charging perch that goes over outlets
Promising review: "If you have gizmos that need to perch near their outlet (hubs for smartlights, voice assistants, electric toothbrushes, or shavers), then this is a great product that elevates these items off the countertop or floor. Installation is easy; the two pieces slide together, you remove the existing outlet cover, and then the new outlet panel provides the holding power for the shelf. If the plugs you have for your devices aren't oversized squares or don't need to share the outlet with a Wi-Fi booster, then this product is 5 stars. I had a Wi-Fi booster that had to share the outlet with an oversized plug and it's a little snug but they fit!" — 2Lilac2
$11.99 at Amazon
24
amazon.com
A waterproof Kindle
Promising review: "I love books but I lack the space to store them. This was made painfully clear to me the last time I moved and had to donate eight bags of books, which was hard, because books are kind of a personal thing... I love the matte screen. There's not a lot of glare unless it's facing a light source directly and when you're reading it feels like looking at the page of an actual book... The battery life on this thing is also a big plus. It can sit on my bed for days, weeks even, and has never powered down for lack of juice. It also doesn't take long to charge... I like that I can switch between titles through the library depending on my mood. I can also add books to my wishlist if I'm not ready to purchase them at that moment. You can search any author/title/genre and, I have to say, I've been happy with the suggestions that Amazon makes within their 'ad' component. It doesn't feel like an ad and I've found some great reading there. They also give you the option to read some titles for free with Amazon Prime. In all, this has been the perfect solution for someone who loves books but who cannot store them due to space limitations. I wish I could have the Hogwarts library, but reality dictates another solution." — Beth
$129.99+ at Amazon
25
amazon.com
A scented soy candle
Promising review: "I can’t recommend these enough! Fragrances are amazing, it has a large throw (how strong it smells so to speak) without being obnoxious/in your face. I’ve not found such a high quality candle at this price point. Definitely go for it!" — ReviewedByMama
$14.47+ at Amazon
26
Heather Braga / BuzzFeed
A rechargeable electric lighter
Promising review: "This is seriously the coolest device of my winter holiday. It makes lighting candles a breeze. Yes, there is a weird crackling noise, but that's a super-minor annoyance. It's a super-intuitive device. Plug the lighter in with the USB (included), charge for a bit, then pop it open and light ALL THE THINGS; well, candles. I don't know how well it lights cigarettes or whatever. However, for my personal intended use, it's awesome!" — Jee W
$9.99+ at Amazon
27
amazon.com
A magnetic tool wristband
Promising review: "My husband always puts screws in his mouth and it bothers me so I bought this for him for Christmas and he used it for a project where he had to hold little screws and it worked perfectly! Ever done a project where you dropped a screw and can’t find it or it fell down a crack and have to figure out how to get it out? We most definitely have. I am excited that that will be no more! My husband was impressed with the magnetic strength and the side pocket. Worked like a charm." — JandD
$13.98 at Amazon
28
amazon.com
A coffee warmer
This coffee mug warmer can heat coffee up to 131 degrees. After plugging the adapter into an outlet, the warmer will work automatically once a mug is placed on top and will also stop once the mug is removed.

Promising review: "I drink coffee pretty much all day especially during the fall and winter. It was a hassle to go back and forth to the kitchen at work to warm my coffee. I saw this product and thought I’d try it and I absolutely LOVE it. It has a weight sensor so it turns on when you place your cup on the top plate and turns off when cup is lifted. I use it at work daily. My coffee is never too hot. It’s perfect." — Kim_bur_lee
$24.69 at Amazon
29
amazon.com
A 2-in-1 foot warmer heating pad
Promising review: "I have chronic kidney disease and my feet have been cold for several years. I decided to try the foot warmer and heating pad because it folded over and heated both the lower and upper sides of the foot while the other foot warmers just warmed the bottom of the feet. What a difference it made for me having both the bottoms and the tops of my feet warm at the same time. I keep it inside my bed so that I can enjoy the warmth as soon as I get in. The warmer itself is so soft and makes my feet feel very snuggly. I am so pleased with the warmer. I find the middle setting gets my feet warm real quick and then I can set it on low to keep it warm. It does everything advertised!" — Kathikat
$23.99+ at Amazon
30
Amazon
A windshield snow and ice cover
Promising review: "This snow and ice shield is invaluable! I struggled the first ice storm we had trying to scrape off the windshield. The next time, I purchased this and used it and it was wonderful! We each grabbed the bar on the side and flipped the shield so the snow fell onto the hood where it was easy to push off with a snow brush and take off in short order. Beats spending time dislodging the windshield wipers and scraping the windshield. This is the next-best thing to garaging your car!" — Amazon customer
$17.98 at Amazon
31
Amazon
A heated blanket
Promising review: "Although I wish it was cordless, I have it permanently tucked into my couch (in my favorite spot) and on those achy or chilly-weather nights, this has been a champ for me. There is a safety internal timer that will shut it off after a while, but all in all, I had to buy a second one as a gift to another family member with back ailments too. Giftable, definitely soft, and lightweight. This cape helps me unwind and decompress from the stress affiliated with the back pain I endure." — Honest-D
$99.99+ at Amazon
32
Compartes
Chocolate bars flavored like cookie butter milk, rainbow cereal and more
Compartés Chocolate is all handmade in Los Angeles, California. They're made from scratch every day by a small team of chocolatiers and artists using local ingredients from farmer's markets.I personally have had several of their chocolate bars and they're packaged so beautifully and taste amazing.
$9.95+ at Compartes
33
Amazon
A waterproof Bluetooth speaker
Promising review: "I bought this portable speaker because I needed one that I could use in my shower and outside when it rains without worrying about it getting wet. I also like that you can plug a SD card into it and listen to MP3s that I have on my smartphone or computer. The sound is the best part of this speaker; it produces a nice rich sound and is not tinny like other portable speakers. It comes with a charging cable, and it can be hung or be carried with the adjustable lanyard that's attached to it. Pairing via Bluetooth is very easy to do. All in all, I am very pleased." — John S.
$23.99+ at Amazon
34
amazon.com
A set of affordable wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).

Promising review: "These are great. They really do have great noise cancellation. If I have both in I cannot hear my kids talking LOL. They pair very easily to my Android devices (Kindle, LG). What's cool about these is you can have them paired to two devices at once. I sometimes like to listen to music on one device and scroll or play games on another. Found that out by accident. I also like how if I use one bud at a time, the other can stay in the charger and I just exchange. It has excellent battery life. Three months in of regular use, I put it on the charger maybe once a week. I got the wireless charger from Tozo in addition to these and it does great. It comes with a few assorted earbud covers that you will have to try to find which fits you best. Finally found a set that fits and it makes a world of difference. You can't beat the price tag on these. Can't compare to more expensive brands myself but it is hard to imagine $100+ earbuds doing much of a better job than these. Really great buy." — Mariah
$24.99+ at Amazon
35
Uncommon Goods
An urban map glass featuring an intricate city map of your choice
Glasses are sold individually.

Promising review: "I wanted something substantial that wasn't fragile. This is great glass, perfect weight, perfect size. I love reading the streets on the glass! You can put it in the dishwasher. What is not to love? One piece of happiness!" — Ravenhawk
$18 at Uncommon Goods
36
Amazon
The Sopranos Family Cookbook
In this book learn how to make Tony's famous grilled sausages and an array of classic Italian dishes with included commentary and extras from characters in the show. Characters like Junior, Artie Bucco, and Tony highlight some recognizable quotes and moments from the cult-favorite show so it's perfect for any Sopranos connoisseur.
$12.49 at Amazon
37
Amazon
A Jeopardy trivia book
Promising review: "I'm normally bored by crosswords and word-search puzzles after a short time, but these have a twist in that you have to answer five Jeopardy-type questions in order to get all the clues for the puzzles. And they aren't necessarily easy, although if you don't know the answer, you can generally figure it out. I have enjoyed a number of the Brain Games series, and this is one of the best." — Ginger Russell
$7.99 at Amazon
38
Amazon
A splurge-worthy Yeti cooler
Promising review: "Kept everything cold and fresh for long with only one bag of ice. It’s easy to travel with and was more spacious than I was expecting. It also came with a bunch of Yeti stickers, lots of info on the cooler, was easy to register for warranty, and came with a rack for extra storage." — Blake Halligan
$275+ at Amazon
39
amazon.com
A 23andMe DNA-testing kit
Promising review: "Arrived in the mail Saturday morning. I spit in the tube and put the tube in the prepaid package the same day. It was delivered to their lab Monday. Tuesday they began DNA extraction. Wednesday they began DNA analysis and Friday they finished their quality review. On Sunday I got my results. Expected time to ship your DNA to the lab is two to four weeks. Mine got there in two days. I expected to wait six to eight weeks before getting my results, but got them eight days after shipping the package. It was very exciting getting my ancestry and health results, as I'm adopted and wasn't sure of my nationality or any health risks. I was connected with over 1,000 DNA relatives, but only one was a close relative (second cousin). Overall I found this experience very enjoyable. 10/10" — K. Leclercq
$99 at Amazon
40
www.amazon.com
A phone camera lens kit
It comes with a 12x zoom telephoto lens, a fisheye lens, a wide lens, and a macro lens, all of which can be clipped onto most smartphones! The kit also includes a phone holder and tripod, a cleaning cloth, four lens covers, and two clips.

Promising review: "I bought these for my dad for Christmas as sort of a joke gift since he already has so many lenses for his camera. They actually turned out to be really really cool and high-quality for the phone! The lenses look and feel just like camera lenses, only smaller. They are very easy to use and create awesome pictures!!" — Anna F.
$22.45+ at Amazon
41
www.amazon.com
A Sidetrak portable monitor
This monitor has great picture quality with its HD, LED, and anti-glare screen. It has HDMI and USB-C ports and can work with a ton of operating systems like Mac, PC, Chrome, PS4, Xbox, Raspberry Pi, and Nintendo Switch. It's available in two sizes and two styles.

Promising review: "This gadget has been a lifesaver! I give frequent virtual presentations and needed a lightweight extra screen that could not only move desk to desk in moments in a shared office space, but also go in a suitcase for travel. This is PERFECT! It’s plug and play — seriously. The portability really can’t be beat! I’ve recommended it to many of my colleagues. I’m thrilled with the purchase!" — Cooking Nomad
$289 at Amazon
42
Amazon
A display stand for glasses
Available in 13 styles.

Promising review: "This is the most adorable koala gift! He looks so sweet holding your glasses. Good quality and comes in his own box, which is perfect for wrapping. If you love someone who loves koalas, don’t hesitate! Totally giftable!!!!" — Amazon customer

$14.99 at Amazon
43
www.amazon.com
A pair of LED flashlight gloves
From fixing things in the car at night to late-night fishing to even getting splinters out (see above!), these finger gloves provide bright, LED light and have earned 10,400+ 5-star ratings. They also come with two-button batteries and one screwdriver for easy battery replacement. The included battery lasts 30 hours and can be replaced.

Promising review: "I got these for my Dad who is a Mister Fix-It! No more holding the flashing with his teeth. Great gift for someone that already has every tool imaginable!" — Nicole W.
$15.99+ at Amazon
44
www.amazon.com
A set of Bear Paws claws for shredding meat
Promising review: "These work wonderfully! I originally purchased them because I was cooking for a group of 100+ on a trip. We made about 40 pounds of shredded chicken thighs. Having made the same meal about a year prior and spent a couple of hours shredding chicken with two kitchen forks, we knew there had to be an easier way! Using these shredding claws, we shredded 40 pounds of thighs in about 45 minutes. There were two of us and we kept swapping, because shredding still hurts your back/shoulders. But these claws are so sharp and useful that it took less than half the time! I've since used them to make shredded pork at home and they also work wonderfully for that!" — H. L. Kern
$12.99+ at Amazon
45
www.amazon.com
A beer dispenser to turn any beer into a nitro-style draft
Promising review: "Yes it's easy to clean, and easy to use blah, blah, blah, anyway buy this tap if you desire straight from the pub texture in your beer, unlike counter top kegerators that need C02 or a 5-liter mini keg (not sold in America anymore cause Heineken / Busch ) to deliver your beer. This takes your already refrigerated cold beer from bottle to glass, BUT tops it off with that nice thick foam head like you'd get at a decent pub/bar. Yes you could use it with other carbonated drinks, but let's be honest: You bought this for beer, and if you're an enthusiast/connoisseur like anyone else looking at this, you know why you're buying this countertop tap." — Caleb Walker
$124.99+ at Amazon
46
www.amazon.com
A supportive memory foam seat cushion
Promising review: "This is the second one I have bought. Hubby and I both loved the first one. Using this cushion on my desk chair has totally ended tailbone pain. It remains supportive and hubby finds it helps an old, tired spine. I will be buying more for gifts. It feels good and makes you go 'Ahhh.'" — Honorah
$45.95+ at Amazon
47
Allbirds
A pair of Tree Dashers from Allbirds
Available in men's sizes 8–14 and in 14 colors.

Promising review: "These were a gift to my dad who takes his dog on long walks twice a day. His legs would hurt most days with his old shoes and so I decided to buy him a pair of Allbirds (I have a few pairs myself). His initial thoughts when he put them on were that they are very comfortable. After having walked in them for a couple of weeks, he loves them!" — Harprit B.
$135 at Allbirds
