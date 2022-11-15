Popular items from this list include:

• A hamburger press by Cuisinart that cooks meat to perfection and can even help create stuffed patties.

• A set of affordable wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are sweat-proof, waterproof and the recipients of over 217,00 five-star Amazon ratings.

Advertisement

• A heated razor set that features a magnetic charging dock, two replacement cartridges and a razor with adjustable temperature settings.

Shipping times are tricky and can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. Shop early and be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for the 25th.