The Gifts Kids Really Want, According To Their Parents

The gifts for kids that are buzzing for 2019.

What kids really want for the holidays, according to real parents.
Let’s face it: Kids don’t really know what they want most of the time. Every commercial they see is like a new lightbulb going off in their heads. It shines bright with excitement in the beginning but quickly fizzles out later.

The holiday season brings about many opportunities for kids to yell out “I WANT THAT!” So how do parents decipher between short-term hysteria and gifts their children will actually want for the holidays?

To find out, we asked eight parents about their gift-buying journeys during the holiday season, including how they decide what to buy and what their kids are wishing for this year.

Keep reading to find out what toys are buzzing for 2019. FYI, some of these toys are sold out most places, so we’ve included similar recos you might enjoy instead.

Take a look:

1
The "Frozen 2" Ultimate Arendelle Castle Playset
Walmart
“I’ve got three girls, ages 3, 4, and 6. ‘Frozen’ has been playing on repeat in our house almost daily. They have each asked me for this dollhouse on separate occasions, so I guess it’s something they actually want. It is more money than I usually spend during the holidays on toys, but I am going to make this one a joint gift for all three girls." — Joy, parent of a 3-, 4-, and 6-year-old

Get the "Frozen 2" Ultimate Arendelle Castle Playset at Walmart.
2
The Hot Wheels id Smart Track Kit
Target
“Boys and cars go together like peanut butter and jelly. I know every time my son asks for one, he is actually going to play with it all the time. This track is on the more expensive side, but it’s definitely worth paying for for my sanity. Keeping a 10-year-old busy without having to hear “I’m bored!” is something I cherish. Also, this toy looks pretty cool, so I wouldn’t mind playing with it either.” — Ken, parent of a 10-year-old

Get this Hot Wheels id Smart Track Kit from Target.
3
The L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Winter Disco Dolls
L.O.L Surprise!
“My daughter, Isabella, has been obsessed with these dolls all year. This is one of the newest to the collection, just in time for Christmas. These actually entertain her and are pretty cute, so I know making this purchase will be well worth it to both of us. I would definitely want a whole set of these if I were 7 years old.” — Christina, parent of a 7-year-old

Unfortunately these L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Winter Disco Dolls are sold out almost everywhere right now, but you can browse a full selection of L.O.L. Surprise! dolls at Walmart.
4
This "Star Wars" Scream Saber
Amazon
“‘Star Wars’ was my ultimate favorite growing up, so I’m stoked that it’s back. If my daughter wants a lightsaber, Daddy will give her lightsaber. I love knowing that we can play ‘Star Wars’ together and I will enjoy it just as much as her.” — Paul, parent of an 8-year-old

Get this 'Star Wars' Scream Saber on Amazon.
5
The Melissa & Doug Top and Bake Wooden Pizza Counter
Walmart
“I love every Melissa & Doug item I’ve ever purchased for my kids. My 4-year-old twins have requested this toy on numerous occasions. They LOVE pizza ... and money. I love toys that initiate using their imagination and allow them to play together." — Suzanne, parent of 4-year-old twins

Unfortunately this Melissa & Doug Top and Bake Wooden Pizza Counter is sold out most places right now, but we've spotted the Melissa & Doug Wooden Slice & Stack Sandwich Counter with Deli Slicer still in stock at Walmart.
6
This Osmo Genius Starter Kit for iPad
Target
“My kids have an iPad. Sometimes I wish they didn’t because I don’t want to be one of those parents that sticks a screen in their kid’s faces. But when they asked me for this game, I actually said yes in my head. It’s something they can do together and learn from, and I won’t have mom guilt for them being on their tablets.” — Margaret, parent of a 10-year-old and a 7-year-old

Get the Osmo Genius Starter Kit for iPad at Target.
7
This "Lego Movie 2" Welcome to Apocalypseburg! Building Kit
Walmart
“Legos never lose their cool. I am 40 years old and I still enjoy building them. Teenagers are too cool for most things, but my son still appreciates the satisfaction of completing one of these builds with me. This one looks pretty difficult, so I am excited about spending hours with him and having an activity we can do together.” — Steve, parent of a 14-year-old

Unfortunately this "Lego Movie 2" Welcome to Apocalypseburg! Building Kit is sold out most places, but we've spotted plenty of other Lego building kits still in stock at Walmart.
8
A Baby Shark Song Puppet
Amazon
“I successfully avoided the “Baby Shark” trend for almost two years. Unfortunately, my daughter’s school played it on repeat and she learned to love it. If you can’t avoid it, roll with it. This puppet sings the song so I don’t have to, and it keeps her entertained." — Laura, parent of a 3-year-old

Get this Baby Shark Song Puppet on Amazon.
