Christmas Lights Are Back: People Try To Brighten Spirits Amid Coronavirus Fear

It’s beginning to a look a little like the most surreal Christmas anyone’s ever seen.

About 100 million Americans are now under instructions to shelter in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. And some are responding in an unusual way: by putting up their holiday lights.

In an effort to raise spirits, seasonal decor is emerging from garages, sheds and closets for a rare spring appearance. Over the weekend, Hallmark Channel even broke out its Christmas movies.

Brian Earl, host of the Christmas Past podcast, said the holiday got lost amid impeachment news and a calendar that had the fewest days possible between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“So what we’re seeing now feels to be equal parts do-over of 2019 and grabbing at something that feels warm and comforting,” he said.

In response, Earl brought his podcast out of hibernation and began posting “Christmas in Quarantine” episodes. He also displayed some of his own decorations at his home in the San Francisco Bay area.

Here’s a look at some other heartwarming displays from people hoping to bring a little holiday cheer to what’s shaping up to be a dark year:

Sound On. Lights On. Hearts lifted. ❤️ We had our first confirmed case of #COVID19 in Cheatham County, Tennessee today. Our response is to be the light, and stay home! #FlattenTheCurve y’all. Have yourself a Merry Little Quarantine. 🎄#CoronaVirusChallenge #christmaslights #love pic.twitter.com/HmkTCm5O2Q — Brenda Sparks (@theatreartist) March 19, 2020

Today a few of my neighbours decided we needed a bit more light in this dark time and decided to turn their Christmas lights back on. I hope it brings a smile to you face like it did mine. pic.twitter.com/MukgY36FTj — Nadine (@NadineGB204) March 18, 2020

My youngest son was bored today and said, "can we put Christmas lights on our tree outside to cheer us up?" Great idea buddy. Lights are on tonight as a sign of hope and the sweet mind of my 10 year old. #Rhodeisland #hope #lovemysons #Christmas #Cumberland pic.twitter.com/qhVjeuLc02 — Mike Griffin (@rhodyknowsbest) March 16, 2020

Used our white LED Christmas lights to form a heart in our top window as a sign of solidarity. We WILL get through this. #LighttheDarkness #HeartintheWindow pic.twitter.com/ICIIOxf0yS — 📚Amy Herrera Kumar, MLIS (@Libraramy) March 19, 2020

Decided to turn our Christmas lights back on our house tonight. Figured the world could use bit more brightness.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/TGCUMWRLON — Rob Makowsky (@robmakowsky) March 19, 2020

There are dark times ahead, but I can still put love & light out into the world.



Some folks have mentioned putting up Christmas lights to cheer up people in quarantine, in isolation, or just to remind the world there’s still light & hope. Here’s my contribution💛#LightsForLife pic.twitter.com/S8Mx8bQ28I — Sarah Bang (@DrBang_Wx) March 18, 2020

We will be putting up our Christmas lights up tomorrow on our home to try to keep the joy in all of our hearts and throughout the world. We saw this idea on a site taking place in other areas around the globe so...let’s do it! Spread the love! #weareallinthistogether pic.twitter.com/ucCj3oFyLn — Carrie Peck (@cpeckmath) March 18, 2020

Put up Christmas lights in my living room to make things a little more cheery pic.twitter.com/n17aSdEqRd — isabelle stan account (ann) (@stellaalienz) March 20, 2020

World getting you down? We are so lazy that we never took down our Christmas lights. So, we turned them back on￼! #behappy #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/1k4D9vJodg — April Watkins (@apernywatkins) March 18, 2020