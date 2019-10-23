It's Only October But It Seems All We Want For Christmas Is Mariah Carey

While some people are still drinking pumpkin spice lattes and choosing their Halloween costumes, a number of folks are already embracing the festive power of Christmas queen Mariah Carey.

On Tuesday, more than a week before Halloween, Carey’s enduring yuletide anthem “All I Want For Christmas Is You” crept back onto the iTunes’ U.S. top 500 songs list, according to global music data ranking site Kworb.

While the singer-songwriter generally slides back onto the charts on Nov. 1 ― the date she released her “Merry Christmas” album 25 years ago ― this year, she made her debut even earlier than usual.

To celebrate 25 years of festive glory, Carey will be launching her “All I Want For Christmas Is You” tour, on Nov. 22 in Las Vegas. It’ll wrap up in New York’s Madison Square Garden 10 days before Christmas. And if that wasn’t enough merriment, Carey will also re-release the album on Nov. 1.

Carey really didn’t need to go to such lengths to remind everyone of her supreme holiday majesty. Last year, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” topped Spotify’s all-time record for the most-streamed song in a single day on Christmas Eve, with just under 11 million streams.