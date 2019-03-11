Man Accused Of Choking Driver For Singing Christmas Songs In March

A Pennsylvania man was arrested last week and charged with assault after allegedly choking a driver who refused to stop singing out-of-season Christmas songs.

Police said passenger Clayton Lucas, 25, choked the driver until he nearly passed out, per CBS station KDKA in Pittsburgh.

Neither the driver nor the song was identified.

Lucas was being driven from a halfway house to a treatment class when the music set him off, WTAE, the ABC affiliate in Pittsburgh, reported. Police needed to use force to subdue Lucas as he did not respond to their commands.

He was charged with aggravated assault and will be in court this week.