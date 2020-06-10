Christopher Columbus Statue Beheaded In Boston Park

The most recent statue beheading comes on the heels of protests against racism and police brutality erupting around the country. The protests have also prompted a resurgence in vitriol against the roughly 1,700 Confederate monuments and symbols still standing nationwide.

Last month, protesters in Birmingham, Alabama, tore down a statue of Charles Linn, one of the city’s founders and a supporter of the Confederacy.

Also last month, statues of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson, Jefferson Davis and Gen. J.E.B. Stuart in Richmond, Virginia, were all graffiti-bombed. Confederate Defenders statues in Charleston, South Carolina, were spray-painted with “BLM” (Black Lives Matter) and “traitors.”

The movement to remove statues of racist historical figures appears to be gaining strength. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) signed a law in April that allows “localities to remove many of the more than 200 Confederate memorials and symbols still standing across the state.” Virginia is the state with the most Confederate monuments.

“I anticipate that in the next six months or a year, we’ll see them come down all over Virginia,” W. Fitzhugh Brundage, a history professor at the University of North Carolina, told HuffPost’s Travis Waldron earlier this week.

“That’s the most significant Confederate commemorative landscape in the South. The tipping point has been reached,” he said.