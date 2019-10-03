'Domestic Terrorist' Christopher Hasson Pleads Guilty On Gun, Drug Charges

A Coast Guard lieutenant with white supremacist views pleaded guilty to Thursday to four gun and drug charges in a case that tested the federal government’s ability to charge heavily armed domestic extremists plotting terrorist attacks.

Christopher Hasson, a 50-year-old who resided in a Maryland suburb of D.C., was arrested back in February on gun and drug charges. But federal prosecutors said those charges were just the “tip of the iceberg,” and that Hasson had been planning to “murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country.” Hasson, federal prosecutors wrote in a court filing, “is a domestic terrorist, bent on committing acts dangerous to human life that are intended to affect governmental conduct.”

Hasson pleaded guilty to four counts, according to federal court records as well as The Washington Post.

Hasson faced four counts: unlawful possession of unregistered firearm silencers, unlawful possession of firearm silencers unidentified by serial number, possession of firearms by unlawful user or addict of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance. The addict-in-possession charge was also used against a neo-Nazi in D.C., who was released last month after spending about 10 months in jail.

Federal prosecutors said that Hasson had planned to kill Democrats and prominent journalists, and had done extensive research on a number of potential targets.