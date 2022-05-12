Christopher Walken Will Play The Emperor In 'Dune' Sequel: Report

The “Dune” universe will reportedly be under Christopher Walken’s rule.

The legendary Academy Award-winning actor, known for iconic roles in films like “The Deer Hunter” and “King of New York,” is expected to play Padishah Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV in Legendary and Warner Bros.’ “Dune: Part Two,” Deadline reported.

The Denis Villeneuve-directed sci-fi sequel is set for Oct. 20, 2023. The film is expected to star newcomers to the “Dune” franchise including upcoming “Elvis” actor Austin Butler and “Black Widow” star Florence Pugh, according to Deadline.

The film looks to kick production off in late 2022.

Walken will play a ruler of the known universe, a notable character in the franchise.

The character was played by José Ferrer in the 1984 “Dune” film and Giancarlo Giannini in the 2000 “Frank Herbert’s Dune” SyFy series.

The news comes soon after Walken starred as Burt Goodman in the Apple TV+ sci-fi series “Severance.” The streaming platform announced in April the series would be renewed for a second season.

Walken’s agency, ICM Partners, and Legendary did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Twitter users were delighted to learn that the “More Cowbell” sketch star may soon squirm his way into the “Dune” universe.

