covid

Christopher Wray Confirms FBI Believes COVID-19 Spread From A Lab Leak

The FBI director discussed his agency's findings on the origins of the coronavirus on Fox News.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

FBI Director Christopher Wray confirmed Tuesday that the bureau believes the COVID-19 pandemic originated from a lab leak in China. (Watch the video below.)

“The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan,” Wray told Fox NewsBret Baier.

“Here you are talking about a potential leak from a Chinese government-controlled lab that killed millions of Americans, and that’s precisely what that capability was designed for,” he continued.

Wray boosted reports that give the lab-leak theory growing credence over the possibility that the coronavirus, which has killed more than 6.8 million worldwide, including at least 1 million in the U.S., jumped from wildlife to humans at a Wuhan market.

A report this week revealed that the Energy Department now believes the most likely root of the outbreak was a Chinese lab, siding with the FBI’s earlier hypothesis. The Energy Department’s stance stemmed from a “low-confidence” intelligence report, while the FBI was operating on “moderate confidence,” CNN reported.

“I will just make the observation that the Chinese government, it seems to me, has been doing its best to try to thwart and obfuscate the work here, the work that we’re doing, the work that our U.S. government and close foreign partners are doing. And that’s unfortunate for everybody,” Wray told Baier.

A spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused U.S. agencies of smearing China and politicizing the “issue of the virus origin.”

A National Security Council spokesperson said this week that there is still no U.S. consensus on how the virus originated.

