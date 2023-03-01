FBI Director Christopher Wray confirmed Tuesday that the bureau believes the COVID-19 pandemic originated from a lab leak in China. (Watch the video below.)

“The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan,” Wray told Fox News’ Bret Baier.

Advertisement

“Here you are talking about a potential leak from a Chinese government-controlled lab that killed millions of Americans, and that’s precisely what that capability was designed for,” he continued.

Wray boosted reports that give the lab-leak theory growing credence over the possibility that the coronavirus, which has killed more than 6.8 million worldwide, including at least 1 million in the U.S., jumped from wildlife to humans at a Wuhan market.

A report this week revealed that the Energy Department now believes the most likely root of the outbreak was a Chinese lab, siding with the FBI’s earlier hypothesis. The Energy Department’s stance stemmed from a “low-confidence” intelligence report, while the FBI was operating on “moderate confidence,” CNN reported.

“I will just make the observation that the Chinese government, it seems to me, has been doing its best to try to thwart and obfuscate the work here, the work that we’re doing, the work that our U.S. government and close foreign partners are doing. And that’s unfortunate for everybody,” Wray told Baier.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused U.S. agencies of smearing China and politicizing the “issue of the virus origin.”

Watch; FBI Director Chris Wray tells Fox’s @BretBaier that “Origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan.. the Chinese government it seems to me has been doing its best to thwart and obfuscate the work we’re doing.” pic.twitter.com/KjwvlFpYnS — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) February 28, 2023