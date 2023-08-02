Christy Turlington Says She Admires Women Who Don’t Undergo ‘Augmentation’

Christy Turlington is all for aging naturally.

The iconic supermodel spoke about what beauty means to her in a candid interview with Marie Claire published last week.

“Women who have stayed away from augmentation of themselves — those are the women I really admire,” she said. “I love seeing a real face. A face of someone who’s lived life.”

Advertisement

“I would say my beauty icons are people like Jane Birkin,” Turlington added of the recently deceased actor.

“They have the kind of faces I like to see and we don’t get to see as many of those in the world anymore. Jane aged in her way,” she said. “She was as beautiful at the end of her life as she was early on. I will be one of those faces. I am one of those faces.”

Christy Turlington attends The Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner on Sept. 15, 2022, in New York City. Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Turlington has spoken about avoiding plastic surgery before, telling Vogue earlier this year that she “will never alter or augment my face.”

Advertisement

“I’ve always been consistent about my thoughts on this, and I think because I’ve said it so many times, I still believe it,” she said. “But also those are my values. Maybe it comes from having a mom that has also been very comfortable in her own skin her whole life. And it’s just such a good example.”

“My mom is in her eighties and she looks so good and I think she looks so good because she has allowed herself to look like she’s in her eighties,” the 54-year-old said. “I hope that my daughter can take that from me, too. I’m not preoccupied with how I look. I’m not vain.”

“I know that might sound surprising to hear from someone who has been in the career that I was in for so many years,” she added. “But the truth is, other people were always worried about what I looked like, so I didn’t have to worry about it. I can’t imagine changing that, no matter how old I am.”

Christy Turlington and her daughter, Grace Burns, at the front row of the Fendi Spring 2023 fashion show on Sept. 9, 2022, in New York City. Swan Gallet via Getty Images

Turlington is one of a handful of people in Hollywood and the fashion world who have vocally rejected plastic surgery.

Advertisement

“Family Ties” actor Justine Bateman made headlines earlier this year for opening up about what it’s like to age in the public eye when you shun surgery, fillers and Botox.

“I think I look rad,” Bateman, 57, said. “I think my face represents who I am. I like it.”

Other celebrities, like Jane Fonda, have expressed misgivings for going under the knife.