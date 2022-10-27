'Chronicles Of Narnia' Star Reveals She Nearly Died After Contracting Flesh-Eating Disease

Georgie Henley is done hiding her scars.

The actor, famous for her role as Lucy in “The Chronicles of Narnia” films, opened up about her battle with necrotizing fasciitis, also known as the “flesh-eating disease,” in a deeply candid Instagram post on Tuesday.

“When I was 18 years old and in my sixth week of university, I contracted necrotizing fasciitis, a rare and punishing infection that nearly claimed my life and wrought havoc throughout my body,” Henley revealed.

While the actor said she’d spoken about her health privately, the social media post marked the first time she shared her journey publicly.

“In order to prevent the amputation of my left hand and arm, I received grueling invasive surgery, and later extensive reconstructive surgery, which resulted in a series of skin grafts and scars,” she explained.

Henley said it has “taken me a long time to heal both physically and mentally,” but that she was finally ready to talk about her battle and show her scars after years of hiding them.

“My scars are not something to be ashamed of,” the 27-year-old said, alongside a photo showing her scars. “They are a map of the pain my body has endured and, most importantly, a reminder of my survival. They do not affect my capacity as an actor, and I’m proud to be a person who has visible scars in this industry.”

