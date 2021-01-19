Rap Legend Chuck D Drops Stunning Tribute To The Baseball Greats We've Lost

Chuck D, co-founder of the hip hop group Public Enemy, released a powerful tribute to the Major League Baseball icons who died in 2020 and early 2021.

Seven MLB Hall of Famers died in 2020: Lou Brock, Whitey Ford, Bob Gibson, Al Kaline, Joe Morgan, Phil Niekro and Tom Seaver, and longtime Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda died in early 2021. In addition, the sport lost dozens of other fan favorites, many of whom are name-checked in Chuck D’s “It’s So Hard to See My Baseball Cards Move On”:

🎶 "It's So Hard to See My Baseball Cards Move On" 🎶@MrChuckD + MLB Network pic.twitter.com/pQionxJBKK — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 18, 2021

“When these players pass, it’s almost like a chapter of your life moves on too,” Chuck D told MLB Network, which created the video for his song. “And they’re greatly reflected by the baseball cards that when I became grown, my dad kept in the garage.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer spoke to the network about his art ― including an illustration featured in the video ― as well as his connection to the game and the social justice movement within sports.