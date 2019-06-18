Many experiences that are heaven on earth to kids are hell on earth to parents ― and perhaps there’s no better example of this phenomenon than a visit to a Chuck E. Cheese franchise.

It’s a rite of passage for kids to celebrate at least one birthday in the company of the chain’s mascot, Charles Entertainment Cheese. In the same vein, it’s a rite of passage for many parents to complain about it on Twitter.

We’ve rounded up 35 funny tweets about Chuck E. Cheese from moms and dads who’ve been to the mediocre pizza-filled hell and back.

My greatest accomplishment as a parent has been convincing my kids that Chuck E. Cheese is only open once a year. — MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) April 17, 2018

Next time you think you're having a bad day, just think about all of the parents who are at Chuck E. Cheese's with their kids. — The Real American Dadass (@R_A_Dadass) January 13, 2018

Chuck E Cheese is definitely my favorite place to spend $100 so my kids can get a plastic slinky and some sort of a virus. — Babies Daddy (@dshack8) April 13, 2015

Drank so much beer at Chuck E. Cheese my kid’s favorite ride was the Uber we took home from the party. — The Dad (@thedad) February 17, 2018

Chuck E Cheese tickets falling from your underwear into the toilet pic.twitter.com/eDd02ENpUr — Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) September 22, 2018

The habitat of these creatures is loud, unsanitary, and is run by a Rodent of Unusual Size.



~ Opening of Chuck E Cheese's documentary — ThisOneSays (@ThisOneSayz) September 27, 2017

I'll have a double martini



Ma'am, this is a Chuck E Cheese



Good point, what am I thinking? Make it a triple — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) April 26, 2014

No amount of hand sanitizer can disinfect you from the Chuck-E-Cheese. — Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) April 12, 2016

When your kid puts his mouth on something at Chuck E Cheese and you’re like WTF you just got a communicable disease pic.twitter.com/NbyqfyKAim — The Dad (@thedad) February 4, 2019

You know you're hosting a birthday party at Chuck E. Cheese's when your invitation says, "Sorry, you're invited! Hope you can join us! (But we don't blame you if you don't.)" — Molly England (@bluebonetbabies) February 26, 2018

I wonder if the Chuck E. Cheese next to the Whole Foods is less gross than the other ones...

—Things suburban moms think about — Mommy, for real. (@MommyisForReal) February 23, 2018

My husband just said he doesn't want to go to Chuck E Cheese's this weekend, as though it's not just a loud, germy sub-par pizza joint we use to bribe our kids to behave. — Walking Outside In Slippers (@WalkingOutside) January 26, 2019

Glad I spent $37 earning 642 tickets at Chuck E Cheese so my 5 year old could cry for 2 hrs because he "hates everything." — Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) November 15, 2016

9 yo just asked if we could go to Chuck E Cheese and I said I don't love you that much. — Laurie Kilmartin: Atlanta June 15th! (@anylaurie16) January 23, 2016

My life can be hard, but obviously not as hard as the dad who just yelled, "FIVE SECOND RULE!" in this Chuck E. Cheese. — Kate Hall (@KateWhineHall) February 9, 2018

At Chuck E. Cheese to drop off my 6 year old at a birthday party and a parent said, "You don't have to stay if-" and I started running. — Brian Hope (@Brianhopecomedy) July 12, 2014

I hate when someone tells me to go to hell and then I drive all the way there with the kids only to find out that Chuck E Cheese is closed. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) May 6, 2017

I'd rather help someone move before giving them a ride to the airport than go to Chuck E Cheese's. — Stephanie McMaster (@Smethanie) March 2, 2013

On a scale of one to Chuck E. Cheese, how annoying is your kid? — TheBabyLady (@thebabylady7) February 23, 2018

A teardrop tattoo, but for every birthday party I've had to attend at Chuck E Cheese's. — Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) July 7, 2017

It's no coincidence that Chucky and Chuck E. Cheese share the same name. pic.twitter.com/5WALj9NsMd — Molly England (@bluebonetbabies) March 16, 2018

Them: What's it like having 4 kids?



Me: Like walking into Chuck E. Cheese and NEVER being able to leave. — The Real American Dadass (@R_A_Dadass) November 18, 2017

Two minutes with your kid in a Chuck E. Cheese and you can spot if they’re going to be an addict. — Julius Sharpe (@juliussharpe) June 17, 2018

Chuck E Cheese is really just a casino for kids — Tim (@Playing_Dad) October 14, 2013

Me: I'm at Chuck E Cheese!



911: Ma'am, that's not an emergen-



Me: I forgot to bring ibuprofen!!



911: Don't move, we're sending help. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) May 30, 2017

If I just say it, my kids are unconvinced. But if we work together, we can convince them Chuck E Cheese is closed forever. — Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) September 30, 2018

I regret to inform you that your child has been invited to a birthday party at Chuck E. Cheese. pic.twitter.com/MFZ1Kew07n — The Dad (@thedad) August 26, 2016

Little known fact: trips to Chuck E. Cheese are the leading cause of filicide. — Lauren Mullen (@DraggingFeeties) July 8, 2018

My greatest accomplishment as a parent has been convincing my kids that Chuck E Cheese closes for “flu season.” — Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) January 18, 2018

We could end all crime if we just sentenced convicts to lick the bottom of a Chuck-E-Cheese ball pit. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) May 1, 2017

The only thing worse than attending a birthday party at Chuck E Cheese's is when your kid says "I want my next birthday at Chuck E Cheese's" — Molly England (@bluebonetbabies) September 25, 2017

First kid: Of course I'll stay with you at the birthday party. I don't know the parents very well yet and I'd like to get to know them.



Second kid: I'm not even gonna park at Chuck E Cheese so get ready to jump out as we roll past. I'll pick you up in a few hours, probably. — The Dad (@thedad) April 26, 2019

Last night my son hugged the Chuck E Cheese rat and now he's showing signs of rabies. — Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) January 30, 2015

PLAY THE HITS, NO ONE IS HERE FOR YOUR NEW STUFF!!



-Me, drunk, yelling at the Chuck E. Cheese band. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) August 30, 2015