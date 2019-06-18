Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Parenting

35 Funny Tweets From Parents About The Hell That Is Chuck E. Cheese

It's a rite of passage for many kids to celebrate their birthdays at the house of Charles Entertainment Cheese.

Many experiences that are heaven on earth to kids are hell on earth to parents ― and perhaps there’s no better example of this phenomenon than a visit to a Chuck E. Cheese franchise.

It’s a rite of passage for kids to celebrate at least one birthday in the company of the chain’s mascot, Charles Entertainment Cheese. In the same vein, it’s a rite of passage for many parents to complain about it on Twitter.

We’ve rounded up 35 funny tweets about Chuck E. Cheese from moms and dads who’ve been to the mediocre pizza-filled hell and back.

