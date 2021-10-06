Chuck Grassley Congratulates Korean American Judicial Nominee: 'Your People' Have A Good Work Ethic

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Wednesday told Lucy Koh, a Korean American judicial nominee, that her Korean background reminds him of his daughter-in-law telling him that Koreans have “a hard work ethic” and “can make a lot out of nothing.”

“So I congratulate you and your people,” Grassley told Koh.

He made his comment to Koh, who is President Joe Biden’s nominee to a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, at the start of her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Grassley is the ranking Republican on the panel.

Koh simply replied, “Thank you.”

Koh, who has been a U.S. district judge in California since 2010, had just finished telling a story about her mother’s escape from North Korea in 1946. She also described the poverty she witnessed growing up in Mississippi in the 1970s.

If confirmed, Koh, 53, would be the first Korean American woman to ever serve as a U.S. appeals court judge.