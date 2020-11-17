GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley Tests Positive For COVID-19

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) announced Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Grassley, 87, is the president pro tempore of the Senate and the second oldest member of the upper chamber.

He said in a statement that he was “feeling good” and would be quarantining per his doctor’s orders. The senator added that he would continue to work from home.

As president pro tem, Grassley is the third in the line of succession to the presidency following Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

On Monday, Grassley had urged Iowans to do their part to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

“Although promising vaccines for the coronavirus is more important than ever, it is important to stop the surge,” he said, according to Politico. “I ask every Iowan to continue to do their part to keep their family and neighbors safe. Wash your hands, limit your activity outside your household, social distance, wear a mask.”

Grassley’s announcement came just days after Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said he had come into contact with someone who later tested posted for COVID-19.

On Monday, at least two members of the House of Representatives ― Reps. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) and Tim Walberg (R-Mich.) ― said they had tested positive for the virus.