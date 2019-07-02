Chuck Schumer Torches Donald Trump: One Of 'The Worst Few Days' Of Foreign Policy

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday chastised President Donald Trump for conducting “one of the worst few days in American foreign policy in American diplomatic history in a long time.”

Trump joked about election interference and getting “rid” of journalists with Russian President Vladimir Putin at last week’s G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, before his impromptu meet-and-greet in North Korea with the pariah state’s dictator Kim Jong Un.

Schumer told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that Trump’s foreign policy “is erratic. It’s done for the moment so he can get his little ego hit and it hurts us, hurts us in the long run.”

“It’s reality show foreign policy. He wants that photo op. He wants that little hit,” he added. “He has no strategic long-range sense where to go, what to do. If anyone thinks this doesn’t hurt America in the short term, in the long run, they are sadly mistaken.”

Check out the clip here:

"This was one of the worst few days in American foreign policy in American diplomatic history in a long time," says Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. "...He admires these strong men. He doesn't have principles about what rule of law is, what a democracy is..." pic.twitter.com/B4JlAdB0Rh — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) July 2, 2019