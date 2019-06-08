Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) responded to President Donald Trump’s decision not to impose tariffs on goods from Mexico in the most sarcastic way.
Trump on Friday used Twitter to announce the indefinite suspension of his threat to slap a 5% tax on all imports from Mexico (starting Monday) until illegal immigration from across the southern border was stopped.
His administration had “reached a signed agreement with Mexico” whose officials had “agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration,” he wrote.
Schumer mockingly tweeted it was “an historic night.”
“Now that problem is solved, I’m sure we won’t be hearing any more about it in the future,” he added.
Immigration is, of course, one of the Trump administration’s main talking points and is undoubtedly likely to remain so. Multiple lawmakers from both sides of the aisle had warned Trump over imposing the tariffs.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), meanwhile, said he was “glad” Trump had secured a commitment from the Mexican government.
As part of the agreement, Mexico will increase the presence of its National Guard at its southern border in a bid to curb the flow of migrants from Central America. Migrants crossing into the U.S. to seek asylum will also be “returned to Mexico where they may await the adjudication of their asylum claims,” per a statement shared on the U.S. State Department website.