Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) responded to President Donald Trump’s decision not to impose tariffs on goods from Mexico in the most sarcastic way.

Trump on Friday used Twitter to announce the indefinite suspension of his threat to slap a 5% tax on all imports from Mexico (starting Monday) until illegal immigration from across the southern border was stopped.

His administration had “reached a signed agreement with Mexico” whose officials had “agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration,” he wrote.

I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

....stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

Schumer mockingly tweeted it was “an historic night.”

“Now that problem is solved, I’m sure we won’t be hearing any more about it in the future,” he added.

This is an historic night!@realDonaldTrump has announced that he has cut a deal to “greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States.”



Now that that problem is solved, I’m sure we won’t be hearing any more about it in the future. https://t.co/DNNfbevkGP — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 8, 2019

Immigration is, of course, one of the Trump administration’s main talking points and is undoubtedly likely to remain so. Multiple lawmakers from both sides of the aisle had warned Trump over imposing the tariffs.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), meanwhile, said he was “glad” Trump had secured a commitment from the Mexican government.

My Statement On The Commitment To Help Secure Our Southern Border: pic.twitter.com/GTemWevr15 — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) June 8, 2019

As part of the agreement, Mexico will increase the presence of its National Guard at its southern border in a bid to curb the flow of migrants from Central America. Migrants crossing into the U.S. to seek asylum will also be “returned to Mexico where they may await the adjudication of their asylum claims,” per a statement shared on the U.S. State Department website.