Schumer Slams GOP's 'See No Evil, Hear No Evil' Stance On Whistleblower Report

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) slammed Republicans on Monday for their “see no evil, hear no evil” response to an intelligence report alleging President Donald Trump pressured Ukraine into helping him dig up dirt on a political rival.

In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Schumer demanded the administration release the complaint raised by a whistleblower from the intelligence community. He emphasized that Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson ― who was appointed by Trump ― identified the report as “urgent” and “credible.”

“Yet in the face of this dire warning and the Trump Administration’s effort to cover it up, the Republican-led Senate has remained silent and submissive, shying away from this institution’s constitutional obligation to conduct oversight,” Schumer wrote.

Schumer joins a growing list of top Democrats calling for the release of the complaint, which allegedly raised alarm over Trump’s phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal, during the July discussion, Trump asked Zelensky about eight times to help his attorney Rudy Giuliani with a probe of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, believing it could hamper the Democratic candidate’s White House bid.

The complaint is now in the hands of Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire. He is required by law to send whistleblower complaints to the House and Senate intelligence committees within seven days, but Maguire’s lawyer has said that the Justice Department believes he can legally keep it under wraps, The New York Times reported.

Now, Schumer is pushing for the report to be subpoenaed and for Senate hearings investigating why it was filed in the first place. He is also asking for a transcript of Trump’s call and the names of administration officials who withheld millions in military aid to Ukraine.

On Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) released a letter of her own calling for the complaint to be handed to lawmakers, declaring that the administration’s effort to keep it private could signal “a new chapter of lawlessness.”

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) made similar calls last week.