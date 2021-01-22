Chuck Schumer Says Trump Incited An 'Erection' In Televised Boner

Maybe he was thinking about a different uprising. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said “erection” instead of “insurrection” on the Senate floor Friday as he addressed the lawmakers about former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment.
In a clip shared by HuffPost reporter Dave Jamieson on Twitter, Schumer told his colleagues: “Make no mistake, there will be a trial, and when that trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection, insurrection, against the United States.”
As Schumer corrected himself, one could see the moment when he realized he would become social media fodder, especially given that it was televised live on CNN.
Twitter, the floor is yours:
