Chuck Schumer Says Trump Incited An 'Erection' In Televised Boner

Maybe he was thinking about a different uprising. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said “erection” instead of “insurrection” on the Senate floor Friday as he addressed the lawmakers about former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment.

In a clip shared by HuffPost reporter Dave Jamieson on Twitter, Schumer told his colleagues: “Make no mistake, there will be a trial, and when that trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection, insurrection, against the United States.”

I regret to inform you that Chuck Schumer just said ‘erection’ instead of ‘insurrection’ on the Senate floor pic.twitter.com/U5xRRnkaQg — Dave Jamieson (@jamieson) January 22, 2021

As Schumer corrected himself, one could see the moment when he realized he would become social media fodder, especially given that it was televised live on CNN.

