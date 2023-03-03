Chuck Schumer Says Fox News Spread Worst Lie In 'History Of Our Democracy’

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday excoriated Fox News, accusing the conservative network of being the main spreader — the “giant megaphone” ― of Donald Trump’s 2020 election lie.

Schumer called on viewers of MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes” to flood the channel with calls for those hosts who’d pushed the falsehood to admit they’d done so.

“The first thing I would do right now is urge your listeners and listeners across the board to just deluge Fox News with, ‘Retract, apologize, stop telling these lies,’” said Schumer.

It’s “the worst lie that has been told in the history of our democracy as long as I can tell—because it’s eroding faith in the whole enterprise,” he said.

Errlier this week, Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries penned an open letter to Fox owner Rupert Murdoch asking him to do just that, after it emerged that Murdoch under oath acknowledged some hosts “endorsed” Trump’s lie on air, and that he regretted it.

Schumer told Hayes he hadn’t yet heard back from Murdoch.

“If he doesn’t, we’ll have to see what else we’ll do,” he said, adding he’d give him “a few days” to respond.

