What's Hot

Tennessee Becomes Latest GOP-Led State To Ban Gender-Affirming Care

Sally Field's Son Hilariously Reacts to Seeing Mom And Andrew Garfield At SAG Awards

Justice Dept: Trump Can Be Sued By Police For Jan. 6 Actions

Wife Of Missing Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift Shares Painful Update

Contestant's Bagel Fail On 'Wheel Of Fortune' Leaves A Hole In Our Hearts

Emilia Clarke Fans Defend 'Game Of Thrones' Star After Tweet About Her Looks

Supreme Court Signals It May Avoid Ruling In Independent State Legislature Case

George Santos Now Under Investigation By House Ethics Panel

Gunmen Threaten Messi, Shoot Up Family-Owned Supermarket

What We Can Learn From Brian Austin Green And Vanessa Marcil's Co-Parenting Drama

Gwyneth Paltrow Sends Birthday Love To 'Sweetest' Ex-Husband Chris Martin

Mayor Arrested On Child Porn Counts In Maryland College Town

PoliticsDonald TrumpFox News Chuck Schumer

Chuck Schumer Says Fox News Spread Worst Lie In 'History Of Our Democracy’

The Senate majority leader urged MNSBC viewers to do one thing about the conservative network.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday excoriated Fox News, accusing the conservative network of being the main spreader — the “giant megaphone” ― of Donald Trump’s 2020 election lie.

Schumer called on viewers of MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes” to flood the channel with calls for those hosts who’d pushed the falsehood to admit they’d done so.

“The first thing I would do right now is urge your listeners and listeners across the board to just deluge Fox News with, ‘Retract, apologize, stop telling these lies,’” said Schumer.

It’s “the worst lie that has been told in the history of our democracy as long as I can tell—because it’s eroding faith in the whole enterprise,” he said.

Errlier this week, Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries penned an open letter to Fox owner Rupert Murdoch asking him to do just that, after it emerged that Murdoch under oath acknowledged some hosts “endorsed” Trump’s lie on air, and that he regretted it.

Schumer told Hayes he hadn’t yet heard back from Murdoch.

“If he doesn’t, we’ll have to see what else we’ll do,” he said, adding he’d give him “a few days” to respond.

Watch the video here:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community