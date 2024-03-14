Chuck Schumer Calls On Israel To Change Course In Gaza

WASHINGTON ― Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday called on Israel to make “significant course corrections” in Gaza, urging the country to protect civilians, allow in humanitarian aid, and hold new elections, in a huge rebuke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.
“Palestinian civilians do not deserve to suffer for the sins of Hamas and Israel has a moral obligation to do better. The United States must do better,” Schumer said on the Senate floor.
“The Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after Oct. 7. The world has changed — radically — since then, and the Israeli people are being stifled right now by a governing vision that is stuck in the past,” he added.
Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish official in American history and the first Jewish Senate majority leader, has been a staunch supporter of Israel following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and the military campaign to return Israeli hostages being held in Gaza. His speech on Thursday was a seismic shift in his approach to Israel. The New York senator has also been under growing pressure from progressives in his caucus who believe Israel needs to do more to prevent the loss of innocent lives in Gaza, where the death toll has reportedly topped 30,000.
Last week, eight members of the Democratic caucus sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to enforce federal law by requiring Netanyahu’s government to stop restricting humanitarian aid access to Gaza or lose U.S. military aid to Israel.
“Federal law is clear, and, given the urgency of the crisis in Gaza, and the repeated refusal of Prime Minister Netanyahu to address U.S. concerns on this issue, immediate action is necessary to secure a change in policy by his government,” the senators wrote in the letter.
Schumer also pointed the finger at Hamas, calling on the militant group to agree to a deal to release Israeli hostages and expressing frustration with media coverage that was critical only of Israel.
“It bothers me deeply that media outlets have placed the blame for civilian casualties entirely on Israel,” Schumer said, adding that Hamas is also to blame for hiding behind civilians in Gaza.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.