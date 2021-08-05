Chuck Schumer Cut In Front Of Mitch McConnell And Became A Meme

Twitter users got a kick out of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) lighthearted power move over Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) this week.
Viral video (above) shows McConnell walking down a long corridor in the U.S. Capitol to a lectern for a press conference. But, from seemingly out of nowhere, Schumer enters from screen-left and beats him to it.
“The prerogatives of the majority,” the New York Democrat cracked.
McConnell was filmed laughing in a corner.
When his turn to talk finally came, the Kentucky Republican referenced his predecessor Bob Dole’s quote about “the most dangerous place in Washington to be is between Chuck Schumer and a microphone.”
MSNBC’s Ari Melber set the moment to the Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé song “Savage.”
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” gave it a pandemic spin:
