Chuck Schumer Turns Mitch McConnell’s ‘Scorched Earth’ Threat Back On Him

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday dismissed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) threat to go “scorched earth” politics if Democrats abolish the filibuster.

In an interview on “The Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert asked Schumer “what could possibly be more scorched earth than the way Mitch McConnell has just run roughshod for the past four to eight years, really?”

“I mean, isn’t he threatening that if you do this, Mitch McConnell will continue to be Mitch McConnell?” added Colbert.

Schumer agreed.

“We used to call the Senate, when he was in charge, the legislative graveyard,” he recalled. “The House would send over good bills that had a lot of popular support. He might oppose them, fair enough, but he wouldn’t even put them on the floor for a vote.”

McConnell “can do all the threatening and bluster he wants, it’s not going to stop us,” Schumer added.

Colbert asked if McConnell could theoretically “grind things to a halt” as the minority leader in the chamber.

“I’m not even going to give this blustery threat credence,” Schumer responded. “We’re going to go forward. Period.”

Watch the interview here:

TONIGHT: Senate Majority Leader @SenSchumer says he is not fazed by Sen. McConnell’s “empty threat" of a "scorched earth" Senate. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/jLfE1xo5Sj — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 19, 2021