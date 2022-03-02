Chuck Schumer’s Awkward State Of The Union Moment Becomes A Meme

State of the Union viewers lightheartedly trolled Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) over an awkward moment during President Joe Biden’s address on Tuesday.
Amid boos from some Republicans, Schumer stood up to applaud Biden’s criticism of ex-President Donald Trump’s tax cuts. Schumer realized he was on his own, though, and promptly sat down. He was back out of his seat within seconds, however, when an actual standing ovation among Democrats took place.
Watch the moment here:
Twitter users related: