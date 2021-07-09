Chuck Schumer Says Democrats Are Ready To ‘Expeditiously’ Fill Supreme Court Vacancy

Senate Republicans have burned Democrats twice in filling Supreme Court vacancies.

In 2016, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) made the unprecedented decision to deny a Supreme Court seat to President Barack Obama for nearly a year, saying it was because it was a presidential election year. McConnell and Republicans kept the seat empty until Donald Trump was in the White House and could fill it with a GOP-backed nominee, Neil Gorsuch.

Then, in 2020, McConnell broke from his own supposed standard for confirming Supreme Court nominees ― expediting confirmation of another Trump Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett, just weeks before the 2020 presidential election.

McConnell seems intent on preventing Biden from filling a Supreme Court vacancy, too. In an interview last month with conservative radio show host Hugh Hewitt, McConnell said it’s “highly unlikely” he would let Biden fill a vacancy in 2024 if Republicans regain the Senate ― and possibly even sooner than that.