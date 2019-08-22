Chuck Todd on Wednesday tore into the Republicans who continue not to speak out in public against President Donald Trump.

“It is not normal for the Republican Party to enable this, to sit back,” said the host of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily.”

“By not standing up, speaking out, elected Republicans are allowing the president to keep behaving erratically, abnormally, and in ways that are far from effective,” Todd noted. “And, oh, by the way, conditioning the entire base of the Republican Party that somehow this is normal behavior.”

Todd then aired footage of Trump’s earlier wild press briefing.

“This is no way to run a country,” said Todd. “This is no way to talk about a country’s citizens. It’s no way to treat an American ally. And here’s the thing, everybody in Washington knows this. Staff members at the White House know this. Top officials inside the Republican Party know this.”

